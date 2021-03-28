Amazon is running a sale on all of its Fire tablets, most of its Echo smart speakers and displays, and a grab bag of other items including the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and the Anker Nebula Fire TV Edition sound bar.
You can save up to $60 off the list price of Amazon’s already-pretty-cheap tablets. And while the tablets ship with Amazon’s custom Fire OS software, it’s pretty easy to install the Google Play Store on tablets.
Check out Liliputing’s guides for installing Google Play on the current-gen Fire HD 8 and the Fire HD 10 for more details – the guides are basically interchangeable, but I chose to focus on a different method for each article.
The latest version of the Fire Toolbox utility mentioned in both articles adds a few new features for sideloading apps that aren’t available in the Play Store, among other things.
Now on to the latest deals:
Fire tablets
- Amazon Fire 7 for $40 and up
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $60 and up
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $80 and up
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $95 and up (or refurb for $90 and up)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition for $60
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for $90
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition for $140
Echo smart displays
Echo smart speakers
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) for $30
- Amazon Echo Dot for $35
- Amazon Echo Dot with clock for $45
- Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition for $45
- Amazon Echo for $80
- Amazon Echo Auto for $25
- Amazon Echo Flex for $17
Other
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $40
- TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 channel Fire TV Edition sound bar for $140
- Anker Nebula 2.1 channel sound bar Fire TV Edition w/4K HDR for $180
- Amazon Kindle Essentials Bundle for $125