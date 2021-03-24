The latest Windows 10 Insider Preview Build brings a change that sounds boring, but actually looks rather striking. File Explorer is getting new icons.
Rather than a set of yellow folders with small icons spilling out to let you know if you’re looking at downloads, documents, pictures, music, or videos, for example, Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21343 features colorful folder icons with simple graphics to help tell them apart at a glance, with each icon having its own color.
The folders are also now horizontal rather than vertical, and while Microsoft isn’t giving up on skeuomorphism entirely (the recycle bin still looks like recycle bin), the new icons are a bit flatter (it’s not tilted at an angle anymore).
Microsoft says the new File Explorer icons are just the latest Windows 10 icons to be refreshed since the company began rolling out updated icon designs more than a year ago. And they won’t be the last.
While they’re rolling out to Windows Insiders first, they should eventually find their way to all users in a future Windows 10 stable update. But if you are a member of the Insider Preview program, Microsoft notes that installing 21343 will cause any custom folders pinned to your Quick Access area to disappear, so if you make use of that feature, you may want to make a note of your pinned folders so you can re-pin them after updating or delay updating until the issue is resolved.
Other changes in the latest preview build include:
- Updates to Windows Sandbox and Microsoft Defender Application Guard
- The Windows Administrative Tools folder is now called Windows Tools
- News and Interests is rolling out to users in China
You can find more details in the Windows Insider Preview Build 21343 update post at the Windows Blog.
Most of the new icons look alright, except that Photos folder icon – yuck.
Why bother making a unique icon for photos if it isn’t visually obvious what the icon is supposed to mean? It’s awfully abstract, and elemental.
Aside from that, I do like the colour-coding of the folders. It would be really nice if they followed MacOS’s example of allowing users to build their own colour-coded tags for folders.
The new icons look good, but I think lots of people will be confused by them. Microsoft should make the new icons optional, giving people a choice to use them or not. Microsoft didn’t give people a choice when they tried to force Vista and Windows 8 on the world. How did that work out?
That’s not an improvement.
In fact that “photos” folder icon is objectively worse at communicating that it’s a folder containing photos.
Would it really be that hard to let us use icon packs of our choice?
“When renaming files using File Explorer, you can now use Ctrl + Left/Right arrows to move your cursor between words in a file name”
I am pretty sure that’s how it works now.
Hmm, yeah. I think this was awkwardly phrased:
“We’re updating File Explorer when renaming files to now support using CTRL + Left / Right arrow to move your cursor between words in the file name, as well as CTRL + Delete and CTRL + Backspace to delete words at a time, like other places in Windows.”
As far as I can tell, the only one of those that doesn’t work in earlier builds is Ctrl + Backspace.