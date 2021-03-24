The latest Windows 10 Insider Preview Build brings a change that sounds boring, but actually looks rather striking. File Explorer is getting new icons.

Rather than a set of yellow folders with small icons spilling out to let you know if you’re looking at downloads, documents, pictures, music, or videos, for example, Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21343 features colorful folder icons with simple graphics to help tell them apart at a glance, with each icon having its own color.

The folders are also now horizontal rather than vertical, and while Microsoft isn’t giving up on skeuomorphism entirely (the recycle bin still looks like recycle bin), the new icons are a bit flatter (it’s not tilted at an angle anymore).

Microsoft says the new File Explorer icons are just the latest Windows 10 icons to be refreshed since the company began rolling out updated icon designs more than a year ago. And they won’t be the last.

While they’re rolling out to Windows Insiders first, they should eventually find their way to all users in a future Windows 10 stable update. But if you are a member of the Insider Preview program, Microsoft notes that installing 21343 will cause any custom folders pinned to your Quick Access area to disappear, so if you make use of that feature, you may want to make a note of your pinned folders so you can re-pin them after updating or delay updating until the issue is resolved.

Other changes in the latest preview build include:

Updates to Windows Sandbox and Microsoft Defender Application Guard

The Windows Administrative Tools folder is now called Windows Tools

News and Interests is rolling out to users in China

You can find more details in the Windows Insider Preview Build 21343 update post at the Windows Blog.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

