This week Microsoft released Windows Insider Preview Build 21343 which introduces new icons for File Explorer and brings improvements for the Windows Sandbox and Microsoft Defender Application Guard.

It turns out there are also a few features Microsoft didn’t mention – including an option to restart currently running apps after you sign out and sign back in again. This feature could eventually make its way to Windows 10 stable in the future.

Rafael Rivera (@WithinRafael)

But Windows isn’t the only operating system picking up new features. Developers of the GNOME desktop environment for Linux and other Unix-like operating systems released version 40 this week. Ubuntu maker Canonical has partnered with Nextcloud and Collabora to make it easy for users to set up their own self-hosted Google Docs alternative using a Raspberry Pi. And there’s a new open source Vulkan graphics driver in development for select ARM-based processors.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.


Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Join the Conversation

2 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. The new Gnome 40 looks good…i’ll have to give it a try. I never liked Gnome 3.x and it’s lame activities overlay. That’s why I’ve been using Xfce instead.

    Reply