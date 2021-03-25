This week Microsoft released Windows Insider Preview Build 21343 which introduces new icons for File Explorer and brings improvements for the Windows Sandbox and Microsoft Defender Application Guard.

It turns out there are also a few features Microsoft didn’t mention – including an option to restart currently running apps after you sign out and sign back in again. This feature could eventually make its way to Windows 10 stable in the future.

But Windows isn’t the only operating system picking up new features. Developers of the GNOME desktop environment for Linux and other Unix-like operating systems released version 40 this week. Ubuntu maker Canonical has partnered with Nextcloud and Collabora to make it easy for users to set up their own self-hosted Google Docs alternative using a Raspberry Pi. And there’s a new open source Vulkan graphics driver in development for select ARM-based processors.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Here’s a fun little new thing we made. Plug in your Playdate, launch this app, and it will mirror your Playdate screen to your PC/Mac/Linux in real-time. Perfect for streamers, YouTubers, and better accessibility. Input from the PC can pass through to the Playdate also! pic.twitter.com/OE8q1X0txC — Playdate (@playdate) March 24, 2021



Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

