You can buy a desktop (or even a laptop) computer with an Intel Rocket Lake-S processor starting today. But should you? The first round of reviews are in, and it seems like Intel managed to pull off some performance gains in single-core performance despite sticking with 14nm. But depending on what you’re asking your computer to do, you might actually get better performance from a previous-gen Intel processor. And of course, there’s always AMD, whose Ryzen chips have been killing it over the past few years.

In other news, the Piunara carrier board for the Raspberry Pi 4 we told you about a few months ago is up for pre-order through a crowdfunding campaign and should ship in June, Google Maps is picking up new features this year, a bunch of old Android tablets with NVIDIA Tegra chips can now run mainline Linux (if you don’t need 3D graphics) and Verizon has confirmed that its 3G network has less than two years to live.

Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web.

Intel 11th Gen Core “Rocket Lake-S” Review Roundup [VideoCardz]

Intel’s 11th-gen Core desktop processors, code-named Rocket Lake-S officially launch today. They’re 14nm chips that include some features backported from 10nm chips, hit high frequencies, and run hot. Here’s a roundup of Rocket Lake chip reviews.

Redefining what a map can be with new information and AI [Google Maps]

Google Maps is picking up new features this year including indoor augmented reality Live View navigation for places like airports, train stations and malls, info about weather and air quality, and eco-friendly driving directions.

Piunora: A Tiny-but-Mighty Open-Source Carrier Board for the Raspberry Pi CM4 [Crowd Supply]

The Piunora carrier board for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module is up for pre-order for $30 and up through a Crowd Supply crowdfunding campaign. It’s an Arduino Uno R3-style board with GPIO, HDMI, and USB ports, and even an M.2 interface for solid state storage.

Verizon will shut off its 3G CDMA network on December 31, 2022. The carrier had originally planned to do that in 2019, but the company extended the timeline for a few years to give customers more time to upgrade. This time Verizon means it… probably.

