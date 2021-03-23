Rumor has it that Nintendo plans to launch a new version of its popular Switch game console later this year. We’d previously heard that it could have a bigger, better screen and support for 4K video output to an external display.

Now Bloomberg reports that Nintendo plans to use a new NVIDIA processor with improved CPU and graphics performance to deliver those features. The new Nintendo Switch could also have more memory.

Meanwhile, the Switch could get some competition next year – Android Police reports Qualcomm plans to release a Switch-liked console powered by a Snapdragon chip and Android software.

Nintendo Switch (current-gen)

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

  1. At less than $300 I seriously doubt it’s going to be able to make phone calls, even if it’s theoretically made by somebody that gets to write industry standards on cellular connectivity and designs phone CPUs. They could do it, all they’d have to do would be modify a cell phone reference board design that they have the copyrights on to have space for controls. I doubt it would cost them any more for Qualcomm of all people to actually do it versus disabling calls, but they probably won’t, because they hate you.
    Were that not the case, I’d imagine more of the tablets running qualcomm chipsets would actually be able to make calls! I can’t think of any technical reason why tablets are like this.

    1. It’s also a cost saving thing. You need antennas and amplifiers to make phone calls. It’s one of the reasons cheap tablets have bluetooth that interferes with wifi, or vice versa, (they share a single antenna). It’s also why cheaper phones normally have limited band support. Plus there can be certification and testing involved (though this is sometimes skirted in different ways).

