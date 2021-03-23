Rumor has it that Nintendo plans to launch a new version of its popular Switch game console later this year. We’d previously heard that it could have a bigger, better screen and support for 4K video output to an external display.

Now Bloomberg reports that Nintendo plans to use a new NVIDIA processor with improved CPU and graphics performance to deliver those features. The new Nintendo Switch could also have more memory.

Meanwhile, the Switch could get some competition next year – Android Police reports Qualcomm plans to release a Switch-liked console powered by a Snapdragon chip and Android software.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

