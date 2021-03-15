Walmart’s working on a media streamer powered by Google’s Android TV software. The company hasn’t actually announced the new product yet, but an FCC listing spilled the beans.

Meanwhile Evan Blass has spilled the beans on Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A72 smartphone, Windows Future has spilled a few beans about Qualcomm’s next-gen Snapdragon processor for mid-range laptops. And WindowsLatest has a few beans on Microsoft’s next-gen Surface Duo smartphone.

With all these beans, I guess it’s time to make some chili.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

