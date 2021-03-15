Walmart’s working on a media streamer powered by Google’s Android TV software. The company hasn’t actually announced the new product yet, but an FCC listing spilled the beans.
Meanwhile Evan Blass has spilled the beans on Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A72 smartphone, Windows Future has spilled a few beans about Qualcomm’s next-gen Snapdragon processor for mid-range laptops. And WindowsLatest has a few beans on Microsoft’s next-gen Surface Duo smartphone.
With all these beans, I guess it’s time to make some chili.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Walmart’s Android TV device leaked by the FCC [@jank0]
Walmart is making an Android TV media streamer that it’ll sell under its in-house Onn brand. The retailer has previously offered Roku-powered devices.
- Qualcomm is working on a new mid-range CPU for laptops [WinFuture]
Qualcomm is allegedly working on a follow-up to the Snapdragon 7c processor for mid-range and entry-level Windows laptops and Chromebooks. The SC7295 seems to have a single 2.7 GHz CPU core, three 2.4 GHz cores, and four 1.8 GHz low-power cores.
- Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is set to launch later this year [Windows Latest]
Report: Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is coming this fall, with the second-gen dual-screen Android phone featuring a faster processor, 5G support, a better camera, and updated software including an improved camera app.
- Samsung Galaxy (A-Series) Unpacked Preview [@evleaks]
Samsung Galaxy A32, A52, and A72 leaked ahead of launch – the A72 has a 6.7 inch FH+ AMOLED display, quad rear cameras with a 64MP primary camera with OIS, ultra-wide, 3X zoom, and depth cameras, IP67 water resistance, and 128GB to 1TB of storage.
- Current Pixel Owners Will Get to Keep Unlimited Storage in Google Photos After June [Gizmodo]
Have a Pixel 2, 3, 4, or 5 series smartphones? You get unlimited Google Photos storage for photos shot on your phone for as long as you have that device. But it won’t apply to images from other devices and/or any new Pixel phones you buy in the future. Google announced last year that it would be ending free unlimited storage for photos in June, 2021.;
- Apple discontinues original HomePod, will focus on mini [TechCrunch]
Apple is discontinuing its HomePod smart speaker, will shift its focus to the smaller, cheaper, newer HomePod Mini, which was launched last year and sells for $99.
- Dirty Unicorns custom Android ROM ceases development [@_DirtyUnicorns_]
The makers of the Dirty Unicorns custom Android ROM are calling it quits, citing a lack of time and resources to continue development. The servers shut down tomorrow.
- Xiaomi Wins Court Ruling Blocking U.S. Restrictions on It [Bloomberg]
After the Trump administration put Xiaomi on a list in January that would require US investors to divest shares in the company, a federal court temporarily blocked the order from taking effect while litigation continues.
- Ubuntu Touch OTA-16 released with improved browser, video recording, Android app support and more [Linux Smartphones]
Available for more than two dozen phones and tablets, the latest version of this Linux distribution for smartphones includes updates to more than a third of its binary packages. It also includes an Anbox installer for supported devices, making it a little easier for users who want to run Android apps to set up that functionality. The web browser’s download manager has been improved. There’s support for animated images in the default messenger, and the Qt framework has received a major update.
- Raspberry Pi CM4 boards offer dual Ethernet, 4G LTE [CNX Software]
These Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 carrier boards feature Ethernet ports, with some models also support 4G LTE, letting you use the tiny single-board computer for wired or wireless networking applications.
- Using an eGPU with a mini PC [CNX Software]
This article goes in-depth on how to use an external GPU with a mini PC that may not have a Thunderbolt port, but which does support a PCIe x16 to M.2 NMVe adapter… and why you might want to use one even if you *do* have a Thunderbolt port.
