Every GPD Win handheld gaming PC to date has been powered by an Intel processor. The company started with low-power Intel Atom chips, but last year’s GPD Win Max shipped with a 25 watt Intel Core i5-1035G7 Ice Lake processor and this year’s GPD Win 3 is supports up to an Intel Core i7-1165G7 chip running at up to 28 watts.

But the company’s next handheld gaming computer might buck the trend – the company is reportedly testing an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U with AMD Zen 3 CPU architecture in a next-gen device that could ship as the GPD Win Max 2.

That could make the system very competitive with the AYA Neo handheld which is powered by a previous-gen Ryzen 5 4500U chip based on Zen 2 architecture. One advantage the Neo has? It’ll ship sooner – it’s up for pre-order now through a crowdfunding campaign. But the starting price keeps going up.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

