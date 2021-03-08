Every GPD Win handheld gaming PC to date has been powered by an Intel processor. The company started with low-power Intel Atom chips, but last year’s GPD Win Max shipped with a 25 watt Intel Core i5-1035G7 Ice Lake processor and this year’s GPD Win 3 is supports up to an Intel Core i7-1165G7 chip running at up to 28 watts.
But the company’s next handheld gaming computer might buck the trend – the company is reportedly testing an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U with AMD Zen 3 CPU architecture in a next-gen device that could ship as the GPD Win Max 2.
That could make the system very competitive with the AYA Neo handheld which is powered by a previous-gen Ryzen 5 4500U chip based on Zen 2 architecture. One advantage the Neo has? It’ll ship sooner – it’s up for pre-order now through a crowdfunding campaign. But the starting price keeps going up.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- GPD is testing a Win Max gaming handheld with Ryzen 7 5800U [Wild Lee/YouTube]
The next-gen GPD Win Max handheld gaming PC might be powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor (8-cores, 16 threads, 1.9 GHz base clock, 4.4 GHz boost, 10-25W TDP, and Radeon Vega 8 graphics).
- AYA Neo Ryzen 5 4500U gaming handheld PC update [Indiegogo]
An updated on the crowdfunding campaign: The 512GB models for $788 are sold out, if you want to pre-order now you’ve got to spend $869 or more on a 1TB model of this small PC with a Ryzen 5 4500U processor.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Lite? [@rquandt]
Rumor/leak: Qualcomm may have a new chip on the way for cheaper flagship phones. Unlike the Snapdragon 888 (SM8350), the upcoming SM8325 is said to lack an integrated 5G modem, so it could be 4G-only.
- Surface Laptop 4 details leaked [WinFuture]
Report: Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 will be available with 13.5 or 15 inch displays, Intel Tiger Lake or AMD Renoir (4000 series) processors.
- An update on Android’s audio latency [Android Developers]
Google update on audio latency for Android phones – the situation is better than it used to be, with many popular phones offering less than 40ms latency. That needs to get down to 20ms or less for many pro audio apps though, and 10ms is the long-term goal.
- Mobile Linux distributions [LinuxSmartphones]
Did you know there are (at least) 18 different GNU/Linux distributions available for smartphones so far? They’re at different levels of development, and some boot only only one phone while others support dozens. Here’s a high-level summary and comparison.
