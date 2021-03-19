This week Intel introduced its new 11th-gen desktop processors, code-named Rocket Lake-S. Set to hit the streets at the end of the month, the new processors are manufactured using a 14nm process rather than the 10nm process the company uses for most of its recent laptop chips. But Intel is still promising a modest boost in CPU performance and bigger boosts in integrated graphics.
Intel is also promising even better performance for its most powerful Rocket Lake-S chips. The upcoming Intel Core i9-11900K and Intel Core i9-11900KF will support a new feature called Adaptive Turbo Boost, which allows all eight CPU cores to run at up to 5.1 GHz simultaneously, assuming they processor is running cool enough to support the feature.
AnandTech has a more detailed explanation, including some useful graphics that show how Adaptive Turbo Boost differs from regular Turbo Boost and Thermal Velocity Boost. The tech news and analysis site also already has a review of one of Intel’s less powerful Rocket Lake-S chips, the Core i7-11700K, and it seems like the processor only kind of delivers on Intel’s promises of performance improvements. It all depends on what you ask the chip to do.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Intel’s New Adaptive Boost Technology: Floating Turbo Comes to Rocket Lake [AnandTech]
Intel’s new Adaptive Boost technology will bring better multi-core performance to the highest-performance Rocket Lake-S desktop processors by enabling all CPU cores to hit speeds as high as 5.1 GHz simultaneously under the right conditions.
- Raspberry Pi Imager update to v1.6 [Raspberry Pi]
The Raspberry Pi Imager lets you write an operating system for the little computer to a microSD card. The latest version includes a hidden advanced options menu that you can open by hitting Ctrl+Shift+X to tweak some settings.
- Android 11 is rolling out to Chromebooks on the Beta channel [Android Police]
Google is now rolling out Android 11 for Chromebooks on the beta channel, bringing a dark theme and improved app scaling for folks that wan to run Android apps on a Chrome OS laptop, tablet, or desktop.
- Enjoy These Enormous OnePlus 9 Series Renders [@evleaks/Voice]
The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones are set to launch on Tuesday, but @evleaks has shared some high-res images showing off the upcoming phones a few days early.
- PinePhone Beta Edition goes up for pre-order next week [LinuxSmartphones]
After shipping a number of Community Edition phones with different operating systems pre-installed, this will be the first with an “official” software image installed. The PinePhone Beta Edition ships with Manjaro Linux and the KDE Plasma Mobile user interface, although users can still replace that with the OS of their choice. Prices start at $150 and the phone should begin shipping in late April.
- The Dual-Screen Pinebook Pro [Pine64]
It’s not actually a dual-screen laptop, but rather a set of instructions for using a portable monitor with Pine64’s inexpensive Linux laptop, giving you two screens for around $300.
- AYA Neo gaming handheld virtual keyboard mod [The Phawx/YouTube]
This touchscreen keyboard mod makes it a lot easier to type (particularly in games) on the AYA Neo handheld gaming computer.
