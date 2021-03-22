A week ago we learned that Apple’s first smart speaker would be discontinued. The company is shifting its focus from the original $299 Siri-powered smart speaker to the new $99 HomePod mini which may not offer the same audio quality, but which is a heck of a lot more affordable at a time when rivals Google and Amazon have lower-priced options.

But it turns out the HomePod mini might have something the Nest and Echo line of smart speakers lack: a temperature and humidity sensor that could help Apple’s gadget become an important part of your smart home setup. Or at least it could if Apple decided to enable the hardware. Right now it doesn’t do anything.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

