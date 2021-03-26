William Gibson coined the word cyberdeck in his 1984 novel Neuromancer to describe a kind of mobile device that one could use to connect to cyberspace. These days most of us just use phones or PCs… but there’s a thriving community of folks making their own cyberdecks by combining modern tech with retro-futuristic aesthetics.

One recent example is the Data Blaster, made from a Raspberry Pi 400, a widescreen display plus a detachable wearable display, and… 3D printed handles. It’s kind of pointless and kind of awesome, and I highly recommend checking out the full video to see how (and why) it was made.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Data Blaster Cyberdeck is made from a Raspberry Pi 400 [HackADay]

This cyberdeck marries a Raspberry Pi 400 computer-in-a-keyboard with a 1280 x 480 LCD display, a USB battery pack, and a 3D-printed case… with handles.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

