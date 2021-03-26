William Gibson coined the word cyberdeck in his 1984 novel Neuromancer to describe a kind of mobile device that one could use to connect to cyberspace. These days most of us just use phones or PCs… but there’s a thriving community of folks making their own cyberdecks by combining modern tech with retro-futuristic aesthetics.
One recent example is the Data Blaster, made from a Raspberry Pi 400, a widescreen display plus a detachable wearable display, and… 3D printed handles. It’s kind of pointless and kind of awesome, and I highly recommend checking out the full video to see how (and why) it was made.
- Data Blaster Cyberdeck is made from a Raspberry Pi 400 [HackADay]
This cyberdeck marries a Raspberry Pi 400 computer-in-a-keyboard with a 1280 x 480 LCD display, a USB battery pack, and a 3D-printed case… with handles.
- Asus Chromebook Flip CM3 is coming in a larger convertible form too [About Chromebooks]
Unannounced Asus Chromebook Flip CM3200 with a 12 inch touchscreen display, a 3:2 aspect ratio, and optional USI stylus support is on the way. It’s a 2.4 pound laptop that will likely have an ARM-based processor and up to 128GB of storage.
- KindleBreak – Software Jailbreak for (almost) any Kindle [MobileRead]
KindleBreak is a new tool for jailbreaking most Amazon Kindle devices released since 2013, although it doesn’t work on devices running the latest firmware.
- GNOME 40 on the PinePhone [Martijn Braam / YouTube]
The GNOME 40 desktop environment may not be designed explicitly for phones, but the user interface scales pretty well to small screens. Unfortunately Martijn Braam’s video shows some issues with touch responsiveness in the out-of-the-box experience.
