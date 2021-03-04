Google’s parent company Alphabet is working on a line of audio-enhancing products that could turn out to be next-gen hearing aids, or possibly something much more.

Meanwhile Google has announced plans to speed up the release schedule for its Chrome web browser by 50-percent, with new stable builds now rolling out every four weeks. Samsung has introduced new technology for better photography with next-gen smartphone camera sensors. And it turns out the AYA Neo handheld gaming PC will go up for pre-order through a crowdfunding campaign within the next few days after a short delay.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

