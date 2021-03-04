Google’s parent company Alphabet is working on a line of audio-enhancing products that could turn out to be next-gen hearing aids, or possibly something much more.

Meanwhile Google has announced plans to speed up the release schedule for its Chrome web browser by 50-percent, with new stable builds now rolling out every four weeks. Samsung has introduced new technology for better photography with next-gen smartphone camera sensors. And it turns out the AYA Neo handheld gaming PC will go up for pre-order through a crowdfunding campaign within the next few days after a short delay.

AYA Neo

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

