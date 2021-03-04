Google’s parent company Alphabet is working on a line of audio-enhancing products that could turn out to be next-gen hearing aids, or possibly something much more.
Meanwhile Google has announced plans to speed up the release schedule for its Chrome web browser by 50-percent, with new stable builds now rolling out every four weeks. Samsung has introduced new technology for better photography with next-gen smartphone camera sensors. And it turns out the AYA Neo handheld gaming PC will go up for pre-order through a crowdfunding campaign within the next few days after a short delay.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Inside Google’s top-secret project to give you superhuman hearing. Code name: ‘Wolverine’ [Insider]
Google parent company Alphabet is working on a “moonshot” project code-named Wolverine that’s “exploring the future of hearing. One use case would be hearing aids that help isolate the sound of one voice from a crowd, but there could be others.
- Speeding up Chrome’s release cycle [Google]
Google is changing its Chrome browser release schedule. Starting with Chrome 94, due out in Q3, 2021, there will be new milestone releases every four weeks and “Extended Stable” releases every 8 weeks.
- ISOCELL 2.0: Let there be light [Samsung]
Samsung introduces ISOCELL 2.0 for next-gen smartphone cameras, with improved light sensitivity, even with smaller pixel sizes.
- Samsung Announces Galaxy XCover 5, the Newest Durable and Advanced Smartphone Built for Tough Environments [Samsung]
As expected, Samsung’s new Galaxy XCover 5 is a rugged phone with a 5.3 inch display, Exynos 850 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, a 3K mAh battery, and MIL-STD810H certified case with IP68 water protection. Coming to Asia, Europe, Latin America this month.
- This is the Sonos Roam, coming in April for $169 [The Verge]
Sonos Roam 6.5″ x 2.5″ x 2.5″ portable speaker leaked. Likely coming in April for $169, it’s a waterproof, battery-powered speaker with support for WiFi and Bluetooth audio.
- AYA reveals grip attachment for the Neo handheld gaming PC (coming to Crowdfunding within days) [@AYA_device]
Another optional accessory for the AYA Neo handheld gaming PC: this time it’s a grip attachment. @AYA_device also now says crowdfunding will begin in a few days, the hardware’s been improved, and… only 42 units will be sold at the $699 early bird price.
