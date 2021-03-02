The AYA Neo is a handheld gaming PC with a 7 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel touchscreen display surrounded by game controllers, an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor with Radeon Vega 6 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD.
After shipping the first small batch of devices to customers in China, AYA announced in February that it would start a crowdfunding campaign for international customers after Chinese New Year. Now the company says close to 40,000 people have signed up to be notified when the campaign goes live… which it hasn’t yet.
Like other PC makers, AYA has been struggling with a global shortage of electronics components, and the company says it’s waiting until it’s in better shape before launching an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign.
The company did also announce that accessories including a carrying case, tempered glass screen protector, handle grip, and rocker cap would be available as part of the campaign. The most interesting accessory, though, might be a docking station which will allow you to use the Neo like a desktop computer thanks to is HDMI and Ethernet jacks, two USB Type-A ports, and two USB-C ports.
Since the dock connects to the bottom of the computer, it also leaves you with easy access to the two USB-C ports and headset jack on the top of the Neo.
- Samsung SM-T255 [FCC]
Samsung SM-T225 tablet passes through the FCC, could be the new Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Android tablet with an 8.7 inch display that leaked last month.
- Steam Link game streaming now works on 64-bit x86 Linux systems [Valve]
Valve and Collabora have announced that the Steam Link app is now available for Linux, allowing you to stream Steam games from a PC to a Linux device over a network connection. Valve recommends using a wired connection for best performance.
- PlayStation Store to discontinue movie and TV purchases and rentals [PlayStation Blog]
The PlayStation Store is ending movie and TV purchases and rentals effective August 31, 2021. PS4 and PS5 users will still be able to stream previously purchased content. Sony says the change follows rising use of subscription and ad-supported services.
- Razer Tomahawk Gaming Desktop with GeForce RTX 3080 Founder’s Edition and Intel NUC [Razer]
Razer Tomahawk compact gaming desktop with an Intel NUC Compute Element is now available for purchase with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU for $3200. A version without the graphics card is priced at $2400, but it’s currently out of stock.
- Raspberry Pi RP2040 boards are coming with… HDMI? [CNX Software]
The Raspberry Pi RP2040 doesn’t officially support HDMI. But at least two new boards designed around the Raspberry Pi Pico have HDMI ports. What gives? They use it for DVI output, which means you get video but not audio.
- Chrome’s new Commander displays Chrome commands as you type [Techdows]
Google Chrome Commander is a new feature that lets you lets launch browser actions, open bookmarks, and access history from a drop-down menu as you type. Currently available as an experimental feature in Chrome 91 Canary, it might roll out widely later.
- Introducing Microsoft Power Fx: the low-code programming language for everyone [Microsoft]
Microsoft introdues Power Fx, an open source, low-code programming language based on MS Excel so that it uses syntax that’s already familiar to many users.
