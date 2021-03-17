Just under a month after releasing the first Android 12 Developer Preview, Google is back for round two. According to Google’s release announcement, new features include the ability to resize and manage picture-in-picture windows and new tools for developers to ensure their apps play on phones with displays featuring rounded corners.

But Android bloggers have been digging into the latest developer preview to find all the changes Google didn’t highlight, and there are a lot of them. This is the first build with an official one-handed mode. There’s a new widget picker. The dark theme has been updated. And it looks like you might be able to tie automatic screen rotation to face detection, so if you lie down while your phone is in portrait mode, it’ll stay in portrait mode even if you shift your grip as long as the phone is still in the same relative position to your face.

Android 12 DP2: one-handed mode (via Droid Life)

Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web.

