Huawei continues to produce some of the most interesting hardware in the mobile space, but the company’s future remains uncertain as US trade restrictions affect Huawei’s ability to source necessary components for its products.
So the company may be turning to another revenue stream: charging royalties for use of its patented intellectual property related to 5G and other technologies.
Meanwhile, on the same day that Intel announced the availability of its new desktop chips, AMD rolled out some new processors of its own – Ryzen 5000 Pro series mobile chips for business laptops. And Google’s newest smart display can watch you while you sleep… or detect you anyway, since it has a tiny radar system, but no camera.
Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the world.
- Huawei to Start Demanding 5G Royalties From Apple, Samsung [Bloomberg]
Huawei, which has suffered on US trade bans affecting the company’s ability to source components or even license Google’s Android software, may turn to another revenue source – charging Apple and other companies royalties for use of its patented tech.
- AMD Brings Power of “Zen 3” to World’s Best Mobile Processors for Business [AMD]
AMD Ryzen Pro 5000 mobile processors are official, with the Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U, Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U, and Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U offering pro security and manageability features. They’re all 15W chips based on AMD’s Zen 3 CPU architecture.
- Google Nest Hub (2nd-gen) Smart Display [Google]
The 2nd-gen Google Nest Hub smart display looks just like the first. But the 7 inch smart display with Google Assistant has a Soli radar that supports sleep tracking. There’s no camera so it can’t take pictures, but it can track breathing and movement.
- OS security fixes could soon be delivered separately from other updates, beta code suggests [9to5Mac]
Apple may separate iOS security updates from major OS updates, allowing users to stick with an older OS for longer without foregoing the latest vulnerability patches. Apple hasn’t confirmed this yet, but their are clues in the latest iOS beta.
- Pangolin Mobile is a new open source user interface for smartphones [Linux Smartphones]
Developed for DahliaOS, a new operating system that “combines the best of GNU/Linux and Fuchsia OS,” the user interface was designed using Google’s Flutter toolkit and ported to a PinePhone running Arch Linux. Hardware-accelerated graphics aren’t available yet, so it’s pretty… but also pretty slow.
@thepine64, I am proud to present, er, unaccelerated Pangolin Mobile running on the #pinephone ontop of Arch.
I’m not sure how to accelerate it yet though. There is a tarball for everyone to test. Don’t expect too much, but we’ll keep working on it 👍. https://t.co/IljUgtq9W5 pic.twitter.com/UiCFotzcj3
— Camden Bruce (@EnderNightLord) March 16, 2021
