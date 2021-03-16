Huawei continues to produce some of the most interesting hardware in the mobile space, but the company’s future remains uncertain as US trade restrictions affect Huawei’s ability to source necessary components for its products.

So the company may be turning to another revenue stream: charging royalties for use of its patented intellectual property related to 5G and other technologies.

Meanwhile, on the same day that Intel announced the availability of its new desktop chips, AMD rolled out some new processors of its own – Ryzen 5000 Pro series mobile chips for business laptops. And Google’s newest smart display can watch you while you sleep… or detect you anyway, since it has a tiny radar system, but no camera.

Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the world.

@thepine64, I am proud to present, er, unaccelerated Pangolin Mobile running on the #pinephone ontop of Arch. I’m not sure how to accelerate it yet though. There is a tarball for everyone to test. Don’t expect too much, but we’ll keep working on it 👍. https://t.co/IljUgtq9W5 pic.twitter.com/UiCFotzcj3 — Camden Bruce (@EnderNightLord) March 16, 2021

