Huawei continues to produce some of the most interesting hardware in the mobile space, but the company’s future remains uncertain as US trade restrictions affect Huawei’s ability to source necessary components for its products.

So the company may be turning to another revenue stream: charging royalties for use of its patented intellectual property related to 5G and other technologies.

Meanwhile, on the same day that Intel announced the availability of its new desktop chips, AMD rolled out some new processors of its own – Ryzen 5000 Pro series mobile chips for business laptops. And Google’s newest smart display can watch you while you sleep… or detect you anyway, since it has a tiny radar system, but no camera.

Google Nest Hub (2nd-gen)
Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the world.

