Lenovo is expanding its line of embedded devices with two new small, rugged computers designed for digital signage, point of sale systems, and other embedded applications.

The new ThinkEdge series systems include the Lenovo ThinkEdge SE30 and ThinkEdge SE50. They’re both small fanless computers powered by 11th-gen Intel Core chips that are set to ship by the middle of 2021.

Lenovo says the ThinkEdge SE30 is available with up to an Intel Core i5-1145GRE vPro processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. Designed to operate in environments with temperatures ranging from -20 to 60 degrees Celsius (-4 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit), the little computer has a 0.8 liter chassis that measures 7″ x 3.5″ x 2″ allowing the computer to be hidden behind a monitor or under a desk while running 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Ports include HDMI, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A, USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C, audio, Gigabit Ethernet, and RS-232, and the system has two M.2 2280 slots for solid state storage, an M. 22230 slot for a WiFi & Bluetooth card, and an M.2 3042 slot that can be used for an optional 4G or 5G module.

The ThinkEdge SE30 supports Windows 10 IoT or Ubuntu 20.04 server or Core operating systems.

Lenovo hasn’t revealed as many details about the ThinkEdge SE50 so far, but we know it will be available with up to an Intel Core i7 processor, up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage.

It has a 2-liter chassis, an IP50 rating for dust resistance, and the system is designed to operate in environments with temperatures ranging from 0 to 50 degrees Celsius (32 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit).

