Microsoft is rolling out a new preview build of Windows 10 to testers, and it gives users more control over Virtual Desktop behavior, brings an updated UI for File Explorer, and made some changes to some of the “inbox” apps that come pre-installed on Windows 10.

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21337 also includes a preview of Auto HDR for PC gaming, delivering high dynamic range visuals for more than a thousand PC games using DirectX 11 or DirectX 12.

HDR basically means that you get more detailed in light and dark imagery if you’re using a display that can support the technology. Instead of just black, for example, you might see more shades of dark grey, allowing you to see movements in a shadow.

Some movies, TV, shows, and games are designed to natively support HDR. But Microsoft’s new Auto HDR for PC games will bring HDR to games that may not otherwise support it.

It’s basically like upscaling 1080p content to 4K. While it probably won’t look quite as good as the real thing, it could bring a bit more color range than you’d get otherwise.

Microsoft notes that Auto HDR requires an HDR display and supported games. And the company is still calling this a “preview” feature which is only available to members of the Windows Insider program, so there still might be some kinks to work out.

Another major change in Windows 10 build 21377 is support for reordering or customizing virtual desktops. You can now set different desktop backgrounds for each specific desktop, making it easier to tell them apart at a glance when they’re open or when you’re looking at thumbnail previews from the Win+Tab switcher.

You can also now reorder desktops by dragging and dropping them, right-clicking to move a desktop left or right. or using keyboard shortcuts (Alt+Shift+Left or Right).

Microsoft has also:

Added a bit more white space to the default layout for File Explorer (although you can switch to “compact” mode if you think the company went overboard)

Started delivering updates to NotePad via the Microsoft Store

Made Windows Terminal an “inbox app” that will come pre-installed with Windows 10

Made Power Automate Desktop an inbox app

Made updates to captions settings

You can find more details in the release announcement.

