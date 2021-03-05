The Kubuntu Focus M2 is a 4.4 pound laptop that ships with the Kubuntu GNU/Linux distribution pre-installed. First launched in October, the 4.4 pound notebook has a 15.6 inch, 144 Hz full HD matte display, an Intel Core i7-10875H octa-core processor and NVIDIA graphics.

When the notebook launched last year it was available with NVIDIA RTX 20 GPUs, but now you can configure the system with up to RTX 3080 graphics.

Entry-level configurations are also getting a price drop.

Prices start at $1795 for a “base” model with RTX 3060 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 250GB of storage. That’s the same price that a base model sold for last year. But now you can also drop some specs below the base level.

That means for $1345 you can pick up a Kubuntu Focus M2 laptop with 8GB of RAM, 250GB of storage and NVIDIA RTX 2060 graphics. That’s a sale price though, and it’s possible that it’s a limited-time deal that will only be available for as long as the laptop’s makers have that GPU in stock.

The Kubuntu Focus is also available with up to 64GB of RAM, up to 4TB of storage, and NVIDIA’s most powerful graphics solution available for laptops. Just note that you’ll end up spending a whopping $4535 to get a model with those specs.

All models of the laptop has a 73 Wh battery, dual M.2 2280 slots for PCIe solid state drives, an M.2230 slot for a wireless and, and ports including:

1 x Thunderbolt 3

1 x HDMI

1 x Mini DisplayPort 1.4

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x mic & S/PDIF audio jack

1 x headphone/mic jack

1 x Gigabit Ethernet port

1 x microSDXC card reader

The system supports up to three external 4K displays thanks to its Thunderbolt, DisplayPort, and HDMI ports.

