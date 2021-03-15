Shortly after introducing a new Linux-based operating system for tablets and phones called JingOS, Chinese company Jingling has unveiled the first tablet that will ship with the operating system pre-installed.

The JingPad A1 is an 11 inch tablet with support for optional pen and detachable keyboard accessories. It’ll also support 4G and 5G cellular networks.

But the main thing setting this tablet apart from others is the software. It’s powered by Jingling’s custom Linux distribution that’s been optimized to offer a touch-friendly user interface inspired by iOS and Android. Underneath the pretty UI though, it’s basically a Linux distro which means you should be able to run desktop programs as well as mobile apps.

Jingling hasn’t announced pricing yet, but the company say the JingPad A1 will be available for pre-order soon, and there’s a page where you can sign up to receive more information when it’s available. Pricing should be announced in May.

With some details not expected to be released until June, it seems likely that the tablet won’t be ready to ship until this summer at the soonest.

Here’s what we know so far though:

Display 11 inch

AMOLED

2368 x 1728 pixels

266 pixels per inch

4:3 aspect ratio

“almost 90%” screen-to-body ratio

109% NTSC color gamut Processor 4 x ARM Cortex-A75 CPU cores @ 2 GHz

4 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 1.8 GHz

PowerVR GM9446 GPU @ 800 MHz RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Cameras 16MP rear

8MP front Battery 8,000 mAh Connectivity 4G/5G modem

(Not supported in all countries, a list is coming in June, 2021) Input Capacitive touchscreen

Pen with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity (optional)

Keyboard with 6-rows and touchpad (optional) Software Linux-based JingOS

Support for Android apps Dimensions 6.7mm thick (0.26 inches) Weight 500 grams (1.1 pounds)

via TuxPhones

