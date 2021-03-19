The first Intel NUC small form-factor desktop computers with 11th-gen Intel “Tiger Lake” chips have started to go up for pre-order. But if you’ve been holding out for something a little bigger and a lot more powerful, that may be just around the corner.

Intel’s upcoming “Beast Canyon” NUC is expected to be powered by a removable Intel Compute Element module with up to a 45-watt Intel Core i9 Tiger Lake-H processor while featuring a slot for a discrete graphics card.

Beast Canyon NUC systems are expected to be unveiled soon, and now a leaked product slide posted to ChipHell gives us an idea of what to expect from the removeable NUC 11 Extreme Compute Element.

Like existing Intel Compute Elements, the new model is basically a complete computer on a module featuring a processor, memory, and storage. But it’s a removable module that’s designed to fit into any supported chassis from Intel or third-party hardware makers.

The new model will be available with a choice of 11th-gen Intel Core i5, Core i7, and Core i9 H-series processors and supports:

Up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory

2 x M.2 slots

Intel Optane memory and storage

HDMI 2.0b

2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports

2.5 Gb and/or 10Gb Ethernet ports

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5

6 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports

Up to 7.1 channel audio

According to the slide, the system can support PCIe x4 Gen 4 NVMe solid state storage and works with up to three 4K displays using integrated graphics alone. Pair the system with a discrete graphics card and you may be able to add more and/or higher resolution screens.

There’s no word on the price or release date yet, but the previous-gen Intel “Ghost Canyon” NUC 9 Extreme system currently sells for around $1000 and up for models with a Core i7 or better chip.

via WinFuture

