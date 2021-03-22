HP is refreshing its Envy laptop lineup with new models sporting 15.6 inch and 17 inch displays, a choice of Intel or AMD processors, and support for optional features including 4K OLED displays and NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics.

The new HP Envy x360 15 and HP Envy 17 are up for pre-order starting today with prices starting at $750.

HP Envy x360 15 (AMD)

This is the most affordable laptop of the bunch, with a starting price of $750. But it’s also a fairly capable notebook with a 15.6 inch display available in 1080p LCD or 4K OLED options, support for up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor, and optional NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics.

The notebook features a convertible tablet-style design with a touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, support for a pen (which can magnetically attach to the side of the computer when you’re not using it), and slim bezels for an 88.7-percent screen-to-body ratio.

HP says the laptop weighs about 4.1 pounds and supports WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, DDR4-3200 memory, and PCIe NVMe solid state storage.

Other features include a 720p webcam with a privacy shutter, a backlit keyboard, stereo speakers with Bang & Olufsen audio, a fingerprint reader, and ports including:

x USB-C (10 Gbps)

1 x USB Type-A (5 Gbps with HP sleep and charge)

1 x USB Type-A (5 Gbps)

1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x mic/headphone combo

The notebook features a 51 Wh battery and comes with a 65W power adapter.

HP Envy x360 15 (Intel)

For the most part, the new HP Envy x360 15 with 11th-gen Intel processor options is similar its AMD counterpart. It’s the same size, at 14.13″ x 8.9″ x 0.72″ and comes with the same memory, storage, and display options. But weighing in at about 4 pounds, it’s a tiny bit lighter weight. And instead of a 10 Gbps USB-C port, the Intel model has a Thunderbolt 4 port with support for 40 Gbps data transfers.

HP will offer this version with up to an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, and prices for this model start at $900.

HP Envy 17

HP is also launching a new HP Envy 17 laptop with support for specs up to:

Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor

NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics

4K display

32GB of RAM

1TB of storage

Weighing 5.6 pounds and sporting a larger display, this model’s not quite as compact. And it’s not a convertible. But it does have room for a numeric keypad on the right side of the keyboard. It also has dual storage slots, allowing you to use Intel Optane memory as well as a PCIe NVMe SSD.

The HP Envy 17 is up for pre-order today for $1000 and up.

