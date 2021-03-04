The GPD MicroPC is a tiny computer with a 6 inch, 1280 x 720 pixel display, a QWERTY keyboard for thumb typing and a touchpad for navigation. Designed to be held in your hands, the system is aimed at IT professionals and ultra mobile PC enthusiasts looking for a versatile device with a lot of full-sized ports (including Ethernet, HDMI, and RS-232).
First launched a few years ago, the microPC isn’t exactly a speed demon, but its Intel Celeron quad-core Gemini Lake processor offers decent performance for basic tasks.
Now GPD has announced a few upgrades – the MicroPC now ships with a slightly faster processor and more storage. It’s available for purchase from the company’s AliExpress store for $445.
New models ship with an Intel Celeron N4120 Gemini lake Refresh processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.
That’s an upgrade from the Celeron N4100 chip and 128GB of storage that had previously been available. GPD says to expect about 10-percent faster performance. And of course, you can now store twice as much data on the little computer.
This isn’t the first time the company has given the MicroPC a spec bump. It was originally designed to ship with 4GB of RAM, but GPD considered boosting that to 6GB before deciding to include 8GB of memory on models that began shipping to customers in mid-2019.
GPD’s microPC isn’t for everybody. It’s a weird little device that’s designed to be pocket-sized (if you have large pockets), but which does not have a touchscreen display. It doesn’t have a high-performance processor or a high-resolution display. And the keyboard really isn’t designed for ten-finger touch typing. But the MicroPC is more affordable than many other recent handheld computers, has more ports than most, and now it’s a little more powerful than before.
GPD MicroPC specs
|Display
|6 inch, 1280 x 720 pixel non-touch
|CPU
|Intel Celeron N4120
4 cores / 4 threads
1.1 GHz base / 2.6 GHz boost
|GPU
|Intel UHD 600
200 MHz base / 700 MHz max
|RAM
|8GB LPDDR4
|Storage
|256GB SATA 3.0 SSD (M.2 2242)
|Wireless
|WiFi 5
Bluetooth 4.2
|Ports
|1 x Gigabit Ethernet
1 x HDMI 2.0
3 x USB 3.1 Type-A
1 x USB 3.0 Type-C
1 x 3.5mm headset
1 x RS-232 Serial
1 x microSDXC card reader (up to 2TB)
|Input
|QWERTY backlit keyboard
Touchpad
Left button, right button, scroll wheel
|Battery
|2 x 3100 mAh
|Cooling
|Active (fan)
|Operating systems
|Windows 10 (pre-installed)
Ubuntu Mate or other Linux distros (community supported)
|Dimensions
|153 x 113 x 23.5mm
|Weight
|440 grams
Any idea if the memory is dual channel? I don’t think it was originally, but not sure.
The only thing that prevented me from buying one of these is the 1280×720 screen. I’ve used Windows 10 on a 720p screen recently, and the experience is very poor. It would have been nice to see them upgrade to at least 1600×900.
Far too much of my software does not fit on a 720p screen. It seems like most software developers design their software to react and scale to a minimum of 1366×768.
On 720p, I find that lots of software extends below the bottom of the screen, making it difficult to press some buttons.
Also, web browsing is pretty awful on 720p too. The Chrome UI takes up a good 1/4 of the screen, and if you use DPI scaling in Windows to try to reduce that, it makes the UI unreadable.