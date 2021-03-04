The GPD MicroPC is a tiny computer with a 6 inch, 1280 x 720 pixel display, a QWERTY keyboard for thumb typing and a touchpad for navigation. Designed to be held in your hands, the system is aimed at IT professionals and ultra mobile PC enthusiasts looking for a versatile device with a lot of full-sized ports (including Ethernet, HDMI, and RS-232).

First launched a few years ago, the microPC isn’t exactly a speed demon, but its Intel Celeron quad-core Gemini Lake processor offers decent performance for basic tasks.

Now GPD has announced a few upgrades – the MicroPC now ships with a slightly faster processor and more storage. It’s available for purchase from the company’s AliExpress store for $445.

New models ship with an Intel Celeron N4120 Gemini lake Refresh processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

That’s an upgrade from the Celeron N4100 chip and 128GB of storage that had previously been available. GPD says to expect about 10-percent faster performance. And of course, you can now store twice as much data on the little computer.

This isn’t the first time the company has given the MicroPC a spec bump. It was originally designed to ship with 4GB of RAM, but GPD considered boosting that to 6GB before deciding to include 8GB of memory on models that began shipping to customers in mid-2019.

GPD’s microPC isn’t for everybody. It’s a weird little device that’s designed to be pocket-sized (if you have large pockets), but which does not have a touchscreen display. It doesn’t have a high-performance processor or a high-resolution display. And the keyboard really isn’t designed for ten-finger touch typing. But the MicroPC is more affordable than many other recent handheld computers, has more ports than most, and now it’s a little more powerful than before.

GPD MicroPC specs

Display 6 inch, 1280 x 720 pixel non-touch CPU Intel Celeron N4120

4 cores / 4 threads

1.1 GHz base / 2.6 GHz boost GPU Intel UHD 600

200 MHz base / 700 MHz max RAM 8GB LPDDR4 Storage 256GB SATA 3.0 SSD (M.2 2242) Wireless WiFi 5

Bluetooth 4.2 Ports 1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x HDMI 2.0

3 x USB 3.1 Type-A

1 x USB 3.0 Type-C

1 x 3.5mm headset

1 x RS-232 Serial

1 x microSDXC card reader (up to 2TB) Input QWERTY backlit keyboard

Touchpad

Left button, right button, scroll wheel Battery 2 x 3100 mAh Cooling Active (fan) Operating systems Windows 10 (pre-installed)

Ubuntu Mate or other Linux distros (community supported) Dimensions 153 x 113 x 23.5mm Weight 440 grams

GPD MicroPC video review

