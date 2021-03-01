Google releases major Android updates about once per year and security updates once per month. But if you have a Google Pixel phone, you also get Pixel Drop feature updates about four times a year, and the first drop of 2021 is now rolling out to users.

Among other things, it brings the official launch of the new Google Recorder experience (with online backups, a web interface, and sharing), support for underwater photography (when used with a compatible waterproof case), new wallpapers, and new music controls.

Another new feature in the latest drop is set of wallpapers with “artwork from artists around the world,” including a set of new wallpapers from Spanish artists Cachetejack to commemorate International Women’s Day on March 8th.

Google is also expanding Smart Compose support to “select messaging apps,” allowing them to automatically suggest phrases as you type, theoretically allowing you to save time by tapping a phrase rather than typing out entire words. Only available in the US and in English, Smart Compose is tied to the Gboard virtual keyboard application, so if you’re using a third-party keyboard it won’t support the feature.

Pixel 3 or later phones with support for wireless charging also get an updated bedtime screen and redesigned notifications close to bed time when using a Pixel Stand.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.