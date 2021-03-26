A year after releasing the Station P1 mini computer, the folks at Firefly are introducing a follow-up called, you guessed it, the Firefly Station P2.

The new model supports twice as much RAM, more storage expansion options, faster WiFi, and a newer (but not necessarily faster) processor.

The Station P2 will feature a Rockchip RK3568 processor, which is a quad-core 1.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A55 processor with Mali-G52 graphics. On paper, that’s actually a step down from the RK3399 processor used in the first-generation model, but the RK3568 is a much newer chip and it’s also a more energy efficient option.

The Station P2 will support up to 8GB of RAM and features eMMC storage onboard. But it also has M.2 and SATA III connectors for solid state drives or hard drives.

Other features include support for WiFi 6, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, and two antenna connectors. It also has a range of ports including:

HDMI 2.0

3.5mm audio

1 x USB Type-C

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

Serial

Firefly says Station P2 will be compatible with Android 11 and Ubuntu 18.04 software.

Pricing and availability haven’t been announced yet, but Firefly has posted a teaser video that gives us a pretty good look at the upcoming Station P2.

Last year’s Station P1 is currently available from Firefly for $129 (for a model with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage.

