Dynabook is launching its first small but sturdy laptop designed for use in classrooms. The Dynabook E10-S is a 2.5 pound notebook with an 11.6 inch display, a 180-degree hinge, and a case that features protective rubber bumpers and a spill-resistant keyboard.

Powered by a 6-watt Intel Celeron N4020 Gemini Lake Refresh processor, the Dynabook E10-S isn’t exactly a high-power computer. But it’s a relatively inexpensive one, with prices expected to start at $290.

The starting price gets you a laptop with an 11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel non-touch display, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 720p webcam, dual microphones, stereo speakers, and Windows 10 Pro Education software.

Dynabook says other configurations will be available, but the only other option I see in the spec sheet is for a $330 model with identical specs, but a longer warranty (three years rather than one).

Both models measure 11.2″ x 7.8′ x 0.8″ and feature two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, a Gigabit Ethernet port, an HDMI port, a headset jack, and a microSD card reader. The laptop has a 45 Wh battery and supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

