Smartphone screens have gotten larger and larger in recent years, but there are still some folks who prefer a model with a smaller display that’s easier to operate with one hand. So when Apple launched the iPhone 12 series last fall, the company included an iPhone 12 Mini with a relatively small (by recent standards) 5.4 inch display.

While the phone has the same processor, camera, and storage options as the iPhone 12 (with a 6.1 inch screen), the smaller display makes it a more compact device. It’s also $100 cheaper, with prices starting at $699.

But seems like Apple may have overestimated demand for a smaller, cheaper iPhone 12 – according to a report from Nikkei, Apple has indicated to component supplies that it’s cutting production of its smallest iPhone by more than 70-percent. And that’s probably not great news for fans of smaller phones.

Apple was relatively late to the big-screen smartphone party, but now that the company is selling models with 6.1 inch and 6.7 inch displays, it seems that most iPhone customers prefer those models to the smaller iPhone 12 mini. And that could mean that the company’s smallest, cheapest phone will be a one-off experiment. I wouldn’t be surprised if there is no iPhone 13 mini.

With many Android phone makers taking their design cues from Apple, that could prompt other companies to focus primarily on large screens as well… or it would if they weren’t already doing that. It’s already hard to find Android phones with small screens, and I doubt it’ll get much easier if Apple decides to pull out of the space.

I guess if there’s a silver lining, if Apple is cutting production of the iPhone 12 mini due to low demand, I suppose that means there may be fewer folks longing for small-screened phones than I would have expected. So maybe it’ll only be a small, yet vocal subset of smartphone users who will be sad to see the selection of small phones shrink.

But it’s possible that it’s not the small screens that are turning people away from the iPhone 12 mini. It also has a smaller battery than its siblings, so maybe some people are opting for the larger models because they want longer battery life rather than bigger screens.

