Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Every day is a good day top make sure you’re saving backups of all your most important data, but today is World Backup Day, which makes it as good a time as any to pick up an external hard drive or portable SSD. Fortunately Amazon and B&H have you covered – both are offering discounts on a variety of storage products.
You can also score deals on some cloud storage services – iDrive is running a deal that lets new customers get 5TB of cloud storage for $7 for the first year.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Storage
- Hard drive & SSD sale – Amazon
- Hard drive & SSD sale – B&H
- Crucial X6 portable SSD for $70 and up – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme portable SSDs (1050MB/s) for $80 and up – Amazon
- WD BP50 Black Game Drive portable SSDs (2000MB/s) for $125 and up – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme portable SSDs (2000MB/s) for $200 and up – Amazon
- WD My Passport portable SSD for $85 and up – Amazon
- WD My Passport 5TB portable HDD for $100 – B&H (price in cart)
- WD Elements 10TB external desktop HDD for $152 – B&H (price in cart)
- WD Elements 12TB external desktop HDD for $180 – B&H (price in cart)
- 5TB cloud backup storage space for $7 for the first year – iDrive
Amazon devices
- Amazon Fire 7 tablet for $40 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $60 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $95 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Flex Plug for $17 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition (previous-gen) for $25 – Woot
- Amazon Echo Dot for $35 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Echo (2nd-gen) for $40 – Woot
- Amazon Echo for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $50 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $75 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo show 10 for $210 – Amazon
Other tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for $512 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ for $681 and up – Amazon
- Apple iPad 10.2″ for $299 and up – Amazon
- Apple iPad Air 10.9 for $559 and up – Amazon
Downloads & Streaming
- Paramount+ 12-month subscription for half price ($50 for ad-free, $30 for ad-supported – Paramount+ (click the annual plan option and use promo code: YEAR)
- Save $25 on Adobe Photoshop or Premiere Elements 2021 (or $50 on both) – Amazon
Speaking of cloud backup, my internet is so slow it’d take a year to backup 5 TB.