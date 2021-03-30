Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Panasonic’s Eneloop rechargeable batteries have a well-deserved reputation for reliability and performance. Buy a set of AA or AAA batteries and you can recharge them hundreds or even thousands of times – the company says they’ll retain about 70 percent of their charge for up to 10 years, and in my experience that tends to be true. I’ve been using the batteries in remote controls, wireless mice and keyboards, and digital audio recorders for years.

While the batteries cost a bit more than single-use alkaline batteries, they can save you a lot of money over time. And right now you can save even more – Amazon is running a sale on 8-packs of Eneloop AA and AAA batteries.

Just keep in mind that you’ll need to pay a bit more if you don’t already have a charger.

Here are some of the day's best deals.

Batteries & power banks

Chromebooks

Windows laptops

Amazon devices

Networking

Audio & video

Other

