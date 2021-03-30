Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Panasonic’s Eneloop rechargeable batteries have a well-deserved reputation for reliability and performance. Buy a set of AA or AAA batteries and you can recharge them hundreds or even thousands of times – the company says they’ll retain about 70 percent of their charge for up to 10 years, and in my experience that tends to be true. I’ve been using the batteries in remote controls, wireless mice and keyboards, and digital audio recorders for years.
While the batteries cost a bit more than single-use alkaline batteries, they can save you a lot of money over time. And right now you can save even more – Amazon is running a sale on 8-packs of Eneloop AA and AAA batteries.
Just keep in mind that you’ll need to pay a bit more if you don’t already have a charger.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Batteries & power banks
- Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh power bank for $15 – Amazon
- Panasonic Eneloop AAA rechargeable batteries 8-pack for $16 – Amazon
- Panasonic Eneloop AA rechargeable batteries 8-pack for $19 – Amazon
- Panasonic Eneloop AA rechargeable batteries (40pack + charger) for $18 – Amazon
- Panasonic Eneloop AAA rechargeable batteries (4-pack + charger) for $20 – Amazon
- Panasonic Eneloop charger w/USB port for $9 – Amazon
Chromebooks
- Refurb Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1″ 2-in-1 tablet w/MTK Helio P60T/4GB/64GB for $197 – TheMaxMart (via eBay w/coupon: PAYLESSCR)
- Refurb Lenovo C340 Chromebook 11.6″ convertible w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $225 or w/64GB for $234 – Ave Electronics (via eBay w/coupon: PAYLESSCR)
Windows laptops
- Refurb Acer Swift 1 14″ Win10 laptop w/Pentium Silver N5000/4GB/128GB for $315 – Acer (via eBay w/coupon: PAYLESSCR)
- Dell Inspiron 14 5406 convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $620 – Dell (via eBay)
Amazon devices
- Save up to $55 on Amazon Fire tablets – Amazon
- Save up to $55 on Amazon Echo smart speakers & displays – Amazon
Networking
- Refurb Linksys Velop mesh WiFi router system (3-pack) for $126 – VooduBlu (via eBay w/coupon: PAYLESSCR)
- Refurb TP-Link Archer A20 AC4000 WiFi router for $144 – Blue Box Sales (via eBay w/coupon: PAYLESSCR)
Audio & video
- Aukey EP-T31 true wireless earbuds for $26 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: BD3VJUSD)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $40 – Amazon
- TCL Alto 8 2.1 channel Fire TV Edition sound bar for $149 – Amazon
- Anker Nebula 2.1 channel sound bar w/Amazon Fire TV 4K HDR features for $180 – Amazon
Other
- Save 10-percent on hundreds of refurbished “like new” items – eBay (coupon: PAYLESSCR)
- WD Elements 5TB portable USB 3.0 HDD for $100 – B&H
- Adesso CyberTrack H4 1080p USB webcam for $40 – B&H