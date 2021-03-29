Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon continues to offer deep discounts on most of its Fire tablets and Echo smart speakers and displays today and the company is also running a sale on SD cards and USB flash drives.

Meanwhile eBay is offering 10-percent off hundreds of different refurbished products for savings up to $100 when you use the promo code PAYLESSCR. Most, if not all, also come with a 2-year warranty.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Sales

Storage

Audio

Computers

Charging

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

