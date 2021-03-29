Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon continues to offer deep discounts on most of its Fire tablets and Echo smart speakers and displays today and the company is also running a sale on SD cards and USB flash drives.
Meanwhile eBay is offering 10-percent off hundreds of different refurbished products for savings up to $100 when you use the promo code PAYLESSCR. Most, if not all, also come with a 2-year warranty.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Sales
- Save up to 37-percent on Amazon Fire tablets – Amazon
- Save up to 50-percent on Amazon Echo devices – Amazon
- Save an extra 10-percent on select refurbished items – eBay (coupon: PAYLESSCR)
- SD, microSD and USB flash drive card sale – Amazon
Storage
- Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSDXC card for $30 – Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC card for $39 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 400GB microSDXC card for $56 – Amazon
- ADATA 64GB USB 3.2 Gen 1 flash drive 2-pack for $13 – Newegg
Audio
- JBL clip 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $50 – Amazon
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $193 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: PAYLESSCR)
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $205 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: PAYLESSCR)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones (new) for $260 – Pro Distributing (via eBay)
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $252 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: PAYLESSCR)
Computers
- Asus Chromebook C433 14″ convertible w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/64GB for $329 – Best Buy
- Refurb Acer Spin 3 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1035G1/8GB/256GB for $432 – Acer (via eBay w/coupon: PAYLESSCR)
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 4650U/8GB/256GB for $550 – Best Buy
- Acer Swift 3 13.5″ laptop w/Core i5-1035G4/8GB/256GB for $567 – Acer (via eBay w/coupon: PAYLESSCR)
- Dell Inspiron 7000 13″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB + 32GB Optane for $700 – Best Buy
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $880 – Dell
- Mac Mini w/Apple M1/8GB/512GB for $800 – Amazon (price in cart)
- MacBook Air w/Apple M1 chip for $950 and up – Amazon
Charging
- Mophie Powerstation Plus 4,000 mAh power bank w/USB-C cable, 12W output for $5 – meh
- Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh power bank for $15 – Amazon
- Anker PowerPort 12W 2-port USB-A wall charger for $14 – Amazon
Other
- Name your price for a bundle of racing games for PC – Humble Bundle
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Blaster for $20 – Amazon