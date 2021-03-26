Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 has the fastest processor and the biggest, highest-resolution display of any tablet in the Amazon Fire family right now. But with starting prices of $150 for a 32GB model or $190 for a 64GB version, it’s also the most expensive Fire tablet. Usually.

Today Amazon is selling the Fire HD 10 with 64GB for $108, making it cheaper than the model with half as much storage space.

While the tablet ships with Amazon’s Fire OS software rather than stock Android, there are tens of thousands of apps available in the Amazon Appstore, and if you can’t find what you’re looking for, many Android apps will work on Fire tablets if you sideload them from other trusted sources.

You can also install the Play Store on the Amazon Fire HD 10.

Or if you don’t want to jump through those hoops, you can always buy a different tablet. Some Lenovo and Apple models are also on sale at the moment.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets

Laptops

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

