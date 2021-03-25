Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is running a sale on Aukey true wireless earbuds, with some models selling for as little as $21. The sale also includes some of the best prices I’ve seen to date on earbuds with active noise cancellation. One pair is selling for just $30, while a set with hybrid ANC using external and internal noise-cancellation for better noise reduction is priced at $49.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Audio
- Aukey true wireless earbuds for $21 and up – Amazon
- Aukey true wireless sport earbuds w/earhooks for $28 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Aukey EP-N5 true wireless earbuds w/active noise cancellation for $30 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Aukey EP-N7 true wireless hybrid active noise cancelling earbuds for $49 – Amazon
- Refurb Apple AirPods for $100 – Woot
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $183 – Bose (via eBay, price in cart)
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $198 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: PICKCR5)
Networking
- Netgear Nighthawk RAX35 AX300 WiFi 6 router for $81 – Walmart
- Asus RT-AC5300 tri-band WiFi router for $233 – Amazon
Storage
- WD EasyStore 5TB portable HDD for $95 – Best Buy
- QNAP TS-251D-2G-US diskless NAS for $269 – Newegg (coupon: EMCETSW72)
- QNAP TS-453D-4G-US diskless NAS for $499 – Newegg (coupon: EMCETSW69)
Downloads & Streaming
- Creature in the Well PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Save up to 75-percent on select PC games and add-ons – Epic Games Store Spring Sale
- Name your price for a bundle of 10 crime/mystery eBooks – StoryBundle
- Name your price for $540 worth of digital comics from Boo! Studios – Humble Bundle
- Adobe Photoshop Elements & Premiere Elements 2021 for $90 – B&H