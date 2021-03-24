Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Best Buy is running a 3-day flash sale with discounts on a range of products. Among other things, you can pick up a Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible laptop with an Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake processor, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage for $730. Meanwhile Amazon and B&H are selling the latest iPad Air for $40 off, several stores are offering discounts on eReaders, and you’ve only got a few days left to sign up for a Disney+ subscription before the $1 per month or $10 per year.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- MSI gaming laptop sale – Newegg
- MSI Stealth 15.6″ 144 Hz laptop w/Core i7-1185G7/RTX 2060 Max-Q/16GB/512GB for $1300 – Newegg
- MSI GF63 Thin 15.6″ laptop w/Core i5-9300H/GTX 1650 Max-Q/8GB/256GB for $699 – Newegg
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/12GB/512GB for $730 – Best Buy
- Asus Zenbook 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 4500U/MX350/8GB/256GB for $550 – Best Buy
Tablets & eReaders
- Apple iPad Air 10.9″ tablet w/64GB for $559 – Amazon (or B&H)
- Kobo Clara HD eReader for $100 – Kobo
- Amazon Kindle Kids Edition eReader for $75 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2013) for $30 – Woot
Audio
- Mpow MDots true wireless earbuds for $19 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Skullcandy Sesh Evo true wireless earbuds for $30 – Best Buy
- Refurb Anker Soundcore Life Note true wireless earbuds for $23 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQP82)
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earbuds for $60 – Best Buy
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds for $60 – Best Buy
- Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $260 – Pro Distributing (via eBay)
- Save an extra 15-percent on refurbished Bose products priced $50 or higher – Bose (via eBay, price in cart)
Other
- Disney+ 1-year subscription for $70 (goes up to $80 on Friday) – Disney+
- Logitech M570 wireless trackball mouse for $35 – B&H
- RAVPower 90W 2-port USB-C wall charger for $39 – Amazon
- Best Buy 24-hour flash sale – Best Buy