Dell is selling an XPS 13 thin and light laptop with an Intel Tiger Lake processor for $150 off the list price. B&H is selling a Samsung Chromebook 4 with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for $250. And Paramount+ continues to offer a half-price deal when you sign up for a year, which means you can get a 12-month ad-free subscription for $50 or an ad-supported plan for $30 by using the coupon YEAR at checkout.

Samsung Chromebook 4

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Smartphones

PC accessories

Charging

Audio

Other

  2. I like the Dell XPS 13. I’d love to get one running Ubuntu, but that would cost $400 more than the same laptop running Windows. No thanks!

    1. Works for me. You have to click the checkbox at the bottom of the sign-up page to get the annual payment option, and then enter the code on the following page in the “have a coupon code” area before you check out in order to cut the annual price in half.

