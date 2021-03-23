Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Dell is selling an XPS 13 thin and light laptop with an Intel Tiger Lake processor for $150 off the list price. B&H is selling a Samsung Chromebook 4 with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for $250. And Paramount+ continues to offer a half-price deal when you sign up for a year, which means you can get a 12-month ad-free subscription for $50 or an ad-supported plan for $30 by using the coupon YEAR at checkout.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Smartphones

PC accessories

Charging

Audio

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

