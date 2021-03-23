Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Dell is selling an XPS 13 thin and light laptop with an Intel Tiger Lake processor for $150 off the list price. B&H is selling a Samsung Chromebook 4 with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for $250. And Paramount+ continues to offer a half-price deal when you sign up for a year, which means you can get a 12-month ad-free subscription for $50 or an ad-supported plan for $30 by using the coupon YEAR at checkout.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $850 – Dell
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $770 – Lenovo
- Samsung Chromebook 4 w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $200 – B&H
- Samsung Chromebook 4 w/Celeron N4000/6GB/64GB for $250 – B&H
Smartphones
PC accessories
- Logitech MK825 wireless Bluetooth keyboard & mouse for $45 – Newegg
- Dell KM120W multi-device wireless keyboard & mouse for $72 – Dell
- Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced wireless mouse for $80 – Staples (coupon: 91742)
Charging
- Save up to 40-percent on select Anker wired & wireless charging accessories – Amazon
- Anker 12W dual-port USB-A wall charger 2-pack for $12 – Amazon
Audio
- JBL E55BT wireless over-ear headphones for $50 – Harman Audio
- JBL Free X true wireless earbuds for $50 – Harman Audio
- Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds for $50 – Best Buy
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Air X true wireless earbuds for $30 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQP53)
- Mpow M9 true wireless earbuds for $28 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- JBL Go 2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $30 – Harman Audio
- Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition smart speaker for $25 – Woot
Other
- Save up to 47-percent on Cube wireless trackers ($16 and up) – Amazon
- Paramount+ 1-year subscription for half price – Paramount+ (coupon: YEAR)
I like the Dell XPS 13. I’d love to get one running Ubuntu, but that would cost $400 more than the same laptop running Windows. No thanks!
Paramount coupon failed.
Works for me. You have to click the checkbox at the bottom of the sign-up page to get the annual payment option, and then enter the code on the following page in the “have a coupon code” area before you check out in order to cut the annual price in half.
Thanks, works now.