eBay is running a 15-percent off sale on products from select brands including refurbished Lenovo and Skullcandy items. Spend $25 or more and you can save up to $100 when you use the coupon PAYLESS15. And if you’re in the market for a set of Bose headphones, you don’t even need to use a coupon: just add select items to your cart to save 15-percent.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
eBay sale
- Save 15-percent on products from select brands – eBay (coupon: PAYLESS15, save up to $100, min order $25)
- Save 15-percent on select refurbished Lenovo products – eBay (coupon: PAYLESS15)
- Save 15-percent on select refurbished Skullcandy products – eBay (coupon: PAYLESS15)
- Save 15-percent on select Bose products – eBay (price in cart)
Chromebooks
- HP Chromebook w/Celeron N3350/4GB/32GB for $169 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1 2-in-1 w/MTK Helio P60T/4GB/64GB for $218 – Amazon (or refurb for $178 from eBay w/coupon: PAYLESS15)
- HP Chromebook 14 convertible w/Pentium Silver N5000/4GB/64GB for $339 – Best Buy
- Asus Chromebook 14″ convertible w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/64GB for $429 – Best Buy
Windows PCs
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 13″ QLED convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $650 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/12GB/512GB for $750 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy book Flex Alpha 13″ QLED convertible w/Core i7-10510U/12GB/512GB for $800 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Pro X tablet w/SQ1 for $838 and up – Microsoft Store
- Asus ZenBook 13 OLED laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB/Win10 Pro for $1100 – Amazon
- Maingear Element 15.6″ gaming laptop w/Core i7-9750H/RTX 2070 Max-Q/32GB/2TB for $1499 – Microsoft Store
PC accessories
- Logitech MX Keys Advanced wireless backlit keyboard for $80 – Staples (coupon: 91742)
- Logitech M585 multi-device wireless mouse for $25 – Amazon
- WD Elements 6TB external desktop HDD for $100 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQR25)
Audio
- BCMaster BC-T03 true wireless earbuds for $15 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $183 – Bose (via eBay, price in cart)
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $238 – Bose (via eBay, price in cart)
Other
- Amazon Kindle Kids Edition for $75 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube 4K media streamer w/hands-free Alexa for $100 – Amazon
Downloads & Streaming
- Name your price for $359 worth of PC games – Humble Daedalic Bundle
- Ubisoft Spring Sale – select games for up to 80-percent off – Ubisoft
- Name your price for $441 worth of eBooks – Humble Sci-Fi, Fantasy & Horror Bundle