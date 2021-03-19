Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Razer is running a sale on select gaming laptops, which means you can save hundreds of dollars on certain models available from the Razer Store. But Amazon is offering even better deals, with some models selling for as much as $450 off the list price.
Meanwhile the Microsoft Store is running its own gaming PC sale with deep discounts on models from Razer, MSI, Asus, and others.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Gaming laptops
- MSI GF63 Thin 15″ laptop w/Core i7-10750H/GTX 1650/8GB/512GB for $799 – Microsoft Store
- MSI GF65 Thin 15″ laptop w/Core i7-10750H/GTX 1660 Ti/16GB/1TB for $1299 – Microsoft Store
- Razer Blade Stealth 13 w/Core i7-1065G7/GTX 1650 Ti/16GB/512GB for $1250 – Amazon (or w/120Hz display for $1389)
- Razer Blade Stealth 13 4K laptop w/Core i7-1065G7/GTX 1650 Ti/16GB/512GB for $1499 – Amazon
- Razer Blade Stealth 13 120Hz laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/GTX 1650 Ti/16GB/512GB for $1699 – Microsoft Store
- Razer Blade 15 Base gaming laptop w/Core i7-10750H/NVIDIA RTX 20xx/16GB/512GB for $1400 and up – Amazon
- Razer Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop w/Core i7-108750H/RTX 20xx/16GB RAM for $2106 and up – Amazon
Other laptops
- Asus ZenBook 14 w/Ryen 7 4700U/16GB/1TB for $850 – Newegg
- Dell XPS 13 9300 13.4″ touchscreen laptop w/Core i7-1-65G7/8GB/512GB for $1000 – Dell (via eBay)
- Microsoft Surface Book 3 for $1400 and up – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface book 2 for $550 and up – Woot
PC & mobile accessories
- Save $20 on Microsoft keyboard & mouse bundle deals – Newegg
- Save up to 30-percent on Anker Nebula projectors – Amazon
- UPERFECT 13″ portable 1080p monitor for $160 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- UPERFECT 15.6″ portable 1080p monitor for $170 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Audio
- Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds for $49 – Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $110 – Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Buds pro true wireless noise cancelling earbuds for $170 – Woot
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $215 – Bose (via eBay)
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $228 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Refurb UE Megaboom 3 Bluetooth speaker for $100 – Pro-Distributing (via eBay)
Other
- Amazon Music Unlimited + Starz, Showtime, PBS Kids, or AMC+ for $1/month for first two months – Amazon (new subscribers only)
- Tidal Premium 12-month subscription for $60 – Best Buy
- Netgear Orbi AC3000 mesh WiFi system 3-pack for $320 – Woot