The Epic Games Store is giving away The Fall for free this week. Newegg is selling a SanDisk 128GB microSDXC card for $18. And you can score pretty good deals on Acer, Lenovo, and HP laptops today.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- Intel NUC barebones mini PC w/Core i7-10710U for $460 – Newegg
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $770 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Legion 5 15″ gaming laptop w/Ryzen 7-4800H/GTX 1650/8GB/512GB for $770 – AntOnline (via eBay)
- HP Envy 13 w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/256GB for $900 – HP
- Acer Spin 5 13.5″ convertible w/Core i7-1065G7/16GB/512GB for $910 – Amazon
- Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel 14″ laptop w/Core i7-10750H/GTX1650 Max-Q/16GB/512GB for $1300 – Amazon
Storage
- SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC card for $18 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQP72)
- WD Elements 5TB portable HDD for $100 – Newegg
- WD Elements 8TB external desktop HDD for $135 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQP68)
Other
- Aukey EP-T21S true wireless earbuds for $24 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- The Fall PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Watch The Office for free through March 25 – Peacock (account required)