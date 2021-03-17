Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Google’s $100 Stadia Premiere Edition bundle includes a Chromecast Ultra and a Stadia game controller. The bundle is designed to let you stream PC games from Google’s Stadia service to a TV.

But you can also use the Chromecast ultra as a standalone 4K HDR media streamer, and the Stadia Controller can be used as a generic gamepad with PC or mobile games (although only via a wired USB connection).

So now that Google, Best Buy, and other retailers are selling Stadia Premiere Edition for $40 off the list price, it might be worth picking one up even if you have no interest in game streaming.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

