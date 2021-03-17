Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Google’s $100 Stadia Premiere Edition bundle includes a Chromecast Ultra and a Stadia game controller. The bundle is designed to let you stream PC games from Google’s Stadia service to a TV.

But you can also use the Chromecast ultra as a standalone 4K HDR media streamer, and the Stadia Controller can be used as a generic gamepad with PC or mobile games (although only via a wired USB connection).

So now that Google, Best Buy, and other retailers are selling Stadia Premiere Edition for $40 off the list price, it might be worth picking one up even if you have no interest in game streaming.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Computers (mini desktops, laptops & tablets)

PC accessories

Audio

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

