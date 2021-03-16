Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Laptops with OLED displays usually carry premium price tags. But the new Asus ZenBook UX325 is a thin and light 13.3 inch notebook with an OLED screen and Intel Tiger Lake processor and prices that start at just $800.
Already have a PC, but need some accessories? Amazon is running a sale in HyperX gaming products including keyboards and headsets. And Jabra is running a sale on… pretty much everything consumer product the company sells including headphones and headsets (but excluding some high-end video conferencing hardware). Just use the coupon tg694hffv at checkout.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Asus ZenBook UX325 13″ OLED laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $800 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 13″ QLED laptop w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/512GB for $949 – Microsoft Store
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 4800HS/GTX 1650/8GB/512GB for $900 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 5 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $620 – Lenovo
- MSI Modern 14 w/Core i5-10210U/MX330/8GB/512GB for $700 – Newegg
- MSI Modern 14 w/Core i7-10510U/MX330/16GB/1TB for $1000 – Newegg
- Asus L410 14″ laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $250 – Newegg
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14″ laptop w/Pentium Silver N4030/4GB/64GB for $250 – Lenovo
Convertible notebooks
- Lenovo Yoga 7i convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $770 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1035G1/8GB/256GB for $599 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo Flex 14″ convertible w/Intel Comet Lake-U for $599 and up – Microsoft Store
PC accessories
- Save on HyperX PC & gaming accessories – Amazon (or Best Buy)
- HyperDrive Gen2 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 dock for $280 – B&H
Audio
- Save 40-percent on Jabra headphones & other products – Jabra (coupon: tg694hffv)
- Aukey EP-T31 true wireless earbuds for $29 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Anker Soundcore Life P2 true wireless earbuds for $34 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless noise cancelling earbuds for $140 – Amazon
- AKG N7090NCM2 wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $95 – Woot (Prime exclusive)
- Anker Soundcore portable Bluetooth speaker for $22 – Amazon
Charging
- Aukey Minima compact USB-C wall charger for $8 – Amazon
- Anker 18W USB wall charger for $12 – Amazon (or 2 for $20)
- Anker PowerCore 10,000 mAh power bank for $20 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQN35)
- RAVPower 30,000 mAh power bank w/AC outlet for $86 – RAVPower (coupon: PB50)
Other
- Save 50-percent on a 12-month Paramount+ subscription (with or without ads) – Paramount+ (coupon: YEAR)
- Roku Ultra 4K HDR media streamer for $80 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme Portable USB-C SSD for $300 – Amazon
- Apple iPad Air 10.9″ w/256GB for up to $69 off – Amazon