Music streaming service Deezer is offering 3-month trials of its Deezer Premium, HiFi, or Family subscription services. After the free trial you can either cancel or pay $10 per month for Deezer Premium or $15 per month for either of the other tiers.
Both tiers offer ad-free music streaming with unlimited skips, support for downloading songs for offline playback, and support for desktop and mobile devices. The family plan lets up to six people share an account.
The company says customers in the US and Canada can take advantage of the deal when they sign up by the end of 2021. Folks in other countries will have to sign up by April 30.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Deezer 3-month subscription for free – Deezer
- SoundCloud Go+ 3-month subscription for $1 – SoundCloud
- Top-rated Kindle eBooks for $1 and up – Amazon
- American Gods eBook by Neil Gaiman for $3 – Amazon
- Dark Horse Women in Comics sale – ComiXology
- Dark Horse Video Game comics sale – ComiXology
Laptops & Tablets
- Microsoft Surface Go 2 w/Pentium 4425Y/8GB/128GB for $479 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/Core i3/4GB/128GB + Type Cover for $559 – Best Buy
- Asus Chromebook C433 14″ w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/64GB for $470 – Newegg
- Asus ZenBook Q407 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 4500U/MX350/8GB/256GB for $670 – Newegg
- Asus VivoBook S14 S433 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $680 – Newegg
- Asus ZenBook Q407 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 4500U/MX350/8GB/1TB for $740 – Newegg
- Asus ZenBook 13 w/Core i7-1065G7/8GB/512GB for $800 – Newegg
- Asus ZenBook Duo UX481 14″ laptop w/ScreenPad/Core i7-10510U/8GB/512GB for $900 – Newegg
Networking
- TP-Link Deco Mesh WiFi system (3-pack) for $130 – Amazon
- TP-Link Archer A20 AC4000 tri-band WiFi router for $130 – B&H
- eero mesh WiFi system (3-pack) for $169 – Amazon
- eero 6 mesh WiFi system (1 router + 2 extenders) for $223 – Amazon
- eero 6 mesh WiFi system (3 routers) for $279 – Amazon
- eero Pro mesh WiFi system (3 routers) for $399 – Amazon
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $30 – Amazon
- TCL Alto 8 2.1 channel sound bar w/Fire TV 4K media streaming for $75 – Woot
- Anker Nebula Fire TV Edition 4K HDR 2.1 channel sound bar/media streamer for $180 – Amazon
Smart Speakers
- Amazon Echo Auto for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th-gen) for $35 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Kids Edition for $45 – Amazon
Smart displays
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $50 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $75 – Amazon
Other
- Save 20-percent on select refurbished items priced $75 and up (save up to $150) – eBay (coupon: PREP4SPRING20)
- Save up to 31-percent on select APC UPS power supplies and surge protectors – Amazon
- Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse for $100 – Best Buy
- Jabra Elite Active 45e wireless sport earbuds for $20 – Jabra (via eBay)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $278 – Amazon
