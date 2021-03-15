Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Music streaming service Deezer is offering 3-month trials of its Deezer Premium, HiFi, or Family subscription services. After the free trial you can either cancel or pay $10 per month for Deezer Premium or $15 per month for either of the other tiers.

Both tiers offer ad-free music streaming with unlimited skips, support for downloading songs for offline playback, and support for desktop and mobile devices. The family plan lets up to six people share an account.

The company says customers in the US and Canada can take advantage of the deal when they sign up by the end of 2021. Folks in other countries will have to sign up by April 30.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

