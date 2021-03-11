Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Sunday is March 14th, also known as “Pi Day” because it’s 3/14 in the United States (or any other place that doesn’t shorten the date to 14/3 instead). A bunch of restaurants and retailers will be offering discounts and freebies on pizzas and other types of pies. But the Microsoft is kicking off its Pi Day sale a few days early.
You can score discounts on laptop computers. There’s no real connection to pies or pi, other than the fact that Pi day is a made-up, kind of geeky thing.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Microsoft Pi Day PC sale – Microsoft Store
- Save up to $400 on select Asus laptops – Newegg
- Asus TUF F15 w/Core i5-10300H/GTX 1650/8GB/512GB for $699 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13″ QHD laptop w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/256GB for $700 – Lenovo (coupon: HIGH5)
- Lenovo ThinkPad T14 w/Ryzen 5 4650U/8GB/256GB for $700 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKDEAL)
- MSI GF63 Thin w/Core i7-10750H/GTX 1650/8GB/512GB for $799 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo Thinkpad T14s w/Ryzen 5 4650U/8GB/512GB for $800 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKDEAL)
- MSI Alpha 15 w/Ryzen 7 3750H/Radeon RX5500M/16GB/512GB for $849 – Microsoft Store
- Asus TUF F15 w/Core i7-10870H/GTX 1660/16GB/512GB for $899 – Microsoft Store
- Razer Blade Stealth 13 120Hz laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/GTX 1650 Ti/16GB/512GB for $1699 – Microsoft Store
- Razer Blade Stealth 13 OLED touch laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/GTX 1650 Ti/16GB/512GB for $1799 – Microsoft Store
Convertible notebooks
- Acer Swift 3 13.5″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $749 – Walmart
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $810 – Lenovo (coupon: ENDOFSALE9)
- Dell Inspiron 13 7000 convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/512GB + 32GB Optane for $700 – Dell
- Dell Inspiron 13 7000 convertible w/Core i7-10510U/16GB/512GB + 32GB Optane for $900 – Dell
Downloads & Streaming
- 1-month Paramount+ subscription for free – Paramount+ (coupon: PEAK good today only)
- Surviving Mars PC game for free – Epic Games Store
Smartphones & accessories
- Google Pixel 4a 5G smartphone for $449 – Google Store
- Anker PowerCore III Fusion 5,000 mAh power bank & wall charger combo device for $28 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQM64)
Other
- Netgear Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 WiFi router for $94 – B&H
- WD EasyStore 12TB external desktop HDD for $195 – Best Buy
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2015 model) for $60 – Daily Steals