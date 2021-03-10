Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Focus Camera is selling Sony’s WH-1000XM3 wireless, over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $200 when you use the promo code BDTHANKS at checkout. That’s $150 off the list price for these popular, highly rated headphones. But if you want to save even more, you can pick up a refurbished pair from Secondipity via eBay for $180.
Secondipity is also selling the refurbished models of the newer Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for $228.
Laptops
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 4 4500U/8GB/256GB for $580 – Newegg
- MSI Modern 14″ laptop w/Core i5-10210U/MX330/8GB/512GB for $700 – Newegg
- Acer Swift 5 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/1TB for $1150 – Newegg
- Refurb HP Chromebook x360 14″ convertible w/Core i3-8145U/8GB/64GB for $400 – HP (via eBay)
- Refurb Acer Chromebook Spin 713 13.5″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/128GB for $540 – Acer (via eBay)
Audio
- Bluedio T-elf 2 true wireless earbuds for $14 – Bluedio (via eBay)
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo true wireless earbuds for $35 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQM56)
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds for $60 – Best Buy
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones w/2-year warranty for $180 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $200 – Focus Camera (coupon: BDTHANKS)
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $228 – Secondipity (via eBay)
Other
- Name your price for a bundle of sci-fi eBooks – StoryBundle World Sci-Fi Bundle
- Name your price for $441 worth of sci-fi, fantasy, and horror eBooks – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of Stellaris PC games – Humble Bundle
- Save on Nintendo & Mario-themed games & accessories – Best Buy
- Refurb Linksys Velop mesh WiFi system (3-pack) for $120 – VooduBlu (via eBay)