Focus Camera is selling Sony’s WH-1000XM3 wireless, over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $200 when you use the promo code BDTHANKS at checkout. That’s $150 off the list price for these popular, highly rated headphones. But if you want to save even more, you can pick up a refurbished pair from Secondipity via eBay for $180.

Secondipity is also selling the refurbished models of the newer Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for $228.

Sony WH-1000XM3

