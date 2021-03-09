Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

HP is running a sale on select PCs which means, among other things, that you can pick up a pretty good thin and light laptop with an 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake processor for $750 and up. Meanwhile B&H is selling the OnePlus 8T smartphone with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $600, and Microsoft has a deal on the popular Logitech C920 full HD webcam – you can pick one up for $70 today. Or if you’re looking for a cheaper option, Lenovo is selling a 1080p webcam for just $30.

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Computers

Smartphones & Tablets

Charging

Storage

Webcams

Audio

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.