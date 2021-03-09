Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
HP is running a sale on select PCs which means, among other things, that you can pick up a pretty good thin and light laptop with an 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake processor for $750 and up. Meanwhile B&H is selling the OnePlus 8T smartphone with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $600, and Microsoft has a deal on the popular Logitech C920 full HD webcam – you can pick one up for $70 today. Or if you’re looking for a cheaper option, Lenovo is selling a 1080p webcam for just $30.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- Save 5-percent on select PCs priced $499 and up – HP (coupon: SAV5HP21)
- HP Envy 13t laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $750 – HP (coupon: SAV5HP21)
- HP Spectre x360 13t convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $931 – HP (coupon: SAV5HP21)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 13″ laptop w/Core i5-1130G7/16GB/512GB for $1150 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKDB3)
Smartphones & Tablets
- OnePlus 8T w/SD865+/12GB/256GB for $600 – B&H
- Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Essentials Bundle for $700 and up – Microsoft Store
- Google Pixel 4a 5G w/SD765G/6GB/128GB for $449 – B&H
- Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Gen 2 for $150 – Lenovo (coupon: MARCHTAB2)
Charging
- Anker PowerWave Qi wireless charging stand (2-pack) for $20 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQM26)
- Excitrus 83W Power Bank w/65W USB-PD output for $60 – Microsoft Store
Storage
- WD Elements 5TB portable HDD for $100 – B&H
- Samsung T5 1TB portable SSD for $120 – B&H
- Samsung T5 2TB portable SSD for $220 – B&H
- SanDisk Extreme 1TB portable SSD for $140 – B&H
- SanDisk Extreme 2TB portable SSD for $230 – B&H
- WD Elements 12GB external desktop HDD for $198 – Newegg
- WD Elements 16TB external desktop HDD for $280 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQM98)
- Seagate Expansion 16TB external desktop HDD for $285 – Newegg (coupon: EMCETEB28)
Webcams
- Logitech C920 HD Pro webcam for $70 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo 300 FHD webcam for $30 – Lenovo
Audio
- JBL Live 650BTNC wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $130 – JBL
- JBL Live 500BT Bluetooth over-ear headphones for $100 – JBL
- Bose sport true wireless earbuds for $159 – B&H
Other
- Logitech M570 wireless trackball for $30 – B&H
- Belkin 4-port USB-C mini hub for $28 – Microsoft Store
- Peacock 4-month ad-free subscription for $10 – Peacock