Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon is running a 1-day sale on select Razer laptops, mice, keyboards, and other gaming accessories. Meanwhile you can pick up a pair of true wireless earbuds for $10 from eBay, a Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet plus keyboard cover for $600 and up from Microsoft, or snag an Anker Soundcore wireless speaker from Amazon for $22.

Amazon

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Computers

PC storage, mice, keyboards & other peripherals

Audio

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.