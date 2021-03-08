Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is running a 1-day sale on select Razer laptops, mice, keyboards, and other gaming accessories. Meanwhile you can pick up a pair of true wireless earbuds for $10 from eBay, a Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet plus keyboard cover for $600 and up from Microsoft, or snag an Anker Soundcore wireless speaker from Amazon for $22.
Computers
- Acer Chromebook Spin 713 13.5″ convertible w/Core i3-10110U/4GB/64GB for $459 – Best Buy
- Intel NUC barebones mini PC w/Core i7-10710U for $475 – Newegg
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover for $600 and up – Microsoft Store
- Razer Blade 15 Base (2020) gaming laptop w/Core i7-1075H/GTX 1660 Ti/16GB/256GB for $1200 – Amazon
- Razer Blade Base (2020) gaming laptop w/Core i7-1075H/RTX 2070 Max-Q/4K OLED/16GB/512GB for $1600 – Amazon
- Razer Blade 15 Advanced (2020) gaming laptop w/Core i7-10875H/RTX 2070 SUPER Max-Q/300Hz/16GB/512GB for $1950 – Amazon
PC storage, mice, keyboards & other peripherals
- Save on Razer mice, mechanical keyboards, headsets, mics, and other gaming peripherals – Amazon
- Logitech G604 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse for $50 – Amazon
- Samsung T5 2TB portable SSD for $220 – Amazon
Audio
- Bluedio Hi true wireless earbuds for $10 – Bluedio (via eBay)
- Aukey EP-10 true wireless earbuds for $20 – Amazon (coupon: LY6YGPIV)
- Aukey EP-T27 true wireless earbuds for $27 – Amazon (coupon: KJCW97JS)
- Plantronics BackBeat Fit 505 Bluetooth headphones for $43 – BuyDig
- Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker for $22 – Amazon