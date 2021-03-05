Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Best Buy has a 3-day sale running through Sunday with discounts on TVs, computers, tablets, phones, appliances, and more. Meanwhile if you’re looking for some reading material, Amazon is offering discounts on a bunch of popular Kindle titles and Humble Bundle has a name-your-price deal for $441 worth of sci-fi-fantasy, and horror eBooks.

Need something to read them on? Woot has deals on previous-gen Kindle eReaders and Amazon Fire tablets and Lenovo is selling a 10.3 inch Android tablet with a full HD display, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage for $130.

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (2nd-gen)
Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (2nd-gen)

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

eBooks

eReaders & Tablets

Computers

Audio

Storage

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.