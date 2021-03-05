Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Best Buy has a 3-day sale running through Sunday with discounts on TVs, computers, tablets, phones, appliances, and more. Meanwhile if you’re looking for some reading material, Amazon is offering discounts on a bunch of popular Kindle titles and Humble Bundle has a name-your-price deal for $441 worth of sci-fi-fantasy, and horror eBooks.
Need something to read them on? Woot has deals on previous-gen Kindle eReaders and Amazon Fire tablets and Lenovo is selling a 10.3 inch Android tablet with a full HD display, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage for $130.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
eBooks
- Save up to 80-percent on popular Kindle eBooks – Amazon
- The Princess Bride eBook by William Goldman for $3 – Amazon
- The Man in the High Castle eBook by Philip K Dick for $3 – Amazon
- A Wizard of Earthsea by Ursula K Le Guin for $3 – Amazon
- Name your price for a bundle of DRM-free sci-fi, fantasy & horror eBooks – Humble Bundle
eReaders & Tablets
- Amazon Kindle (previous-gen) for $40 – Woot
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Oasis (2017) for $130 and up – Woot
- Amazon Fire HD 8 (2018) for $50 – Woot
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017) for $59 and up – Woot
- Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus 10.3″ Android tablet for $130 – Lenovo (coupon: MARCHTAB)
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1″ w/detachable keyboard and 128GB storage for $249 – Best Buy
Computers
- Refurb Acer laptop sale (Chromebooks start at $280, Windows laptops at $320) – Newegg
- HP Pavilion 13 w/Core i5-1135G7/16GB?256GB for $588 – HP
- Dell Inspiron 14 7000 convertible w/Ryze 5 4500U/8GB/256GB for $630 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/12GB/512GB for $780 – Best Buy
- HP Envy 13 w/Core i5-1135G7/16GB/256GB for $800 – HP
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 w/Ryzen 9 4900HS/RTX 2060 Max-Q/16GB/1TB for $1150 – Best Buy
Audio
- Refurb JBL Link Music wireless speaker w/Google Assistant for $45 – JBL
- Sony WH-CH710N wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $98 – Amazon
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 w/2-year warranty for $280 – Bose (via eBay)
Storage
- Save 15-percent on select external SSDs – Newegg (coupon: EMCETEW48)
- WD Elements 5TB portable USB 3.0 HDD for $100 – Amazon
- WD EasyStore 8TB external desktop HDD for $130 – Best Buy
Other
- TrackR Pixel Bluetooth tracking device 5-pack for $5 – meh
- Mophie 10W Qi wireless charging pad for $15 – Woot