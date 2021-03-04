Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Another day, another new streaming media service… sort of. Paramount+ is officially live today, offering thousands of hours of streaming movies and TV shows with prices starting at $6 per month. It’s basically a rebranded version of CBS All Access, but with a larger content library that includes a new set of originals.

If you sign up between now and the end of the month, you can also get a 1-month free trial, which might be enough to help you binge watch some Star Trek and figure out whether it’s worth paying to keep your subscription after the month runs out.

Paramount+

