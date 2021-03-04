Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Another day, another new streaming media service… sort of. Paramount+ is officially live today, offering thousands of hours of streaming movies and TV shows with prices starting at $6 per month. It’s basically a rebranded version of CBS All Access, but with a larger content library that includes a new set of originals.
If you sign up between now and the end of the month, you can also get a 1-month free trial, which might be enough to help you binge watch some Star Trek and figure out whether it’s worth paying to keep your subscription after the month runs out.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- 1-month Paramount+ subscription for free – Paramount+
- Wargame: Red Dragon PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for $441 worth of sci-fi, fantasy, & horror eBooks – Humble Bundle
Laptops & Tablets
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for $770 and up – Microsoft Store
- Apple iPad Air w/64GB for $559 – Amazon
- Apple iPad Air w/256GB for $680 – Amazon
Charging
- Save up to 40-percent on RAVPower chargers & power banks – Amazon
- RAVPower 65W 2-port USB-C wall charger for $27 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- RAVPower 65W 2-port USB-A & USB-C wall charger for $21 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- RAVPower 61W 2-ports USB-C & USB-A wall charger for $18 – Amazon
- Anker PowerPort III Nano USB-C wall charger 2-pack for $22 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQL53)
Audio
- Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker for $22 – Amazon
- TCL Alto 8 Plus 2.1 channel Fire TV sound bar for $75 – Woot
- Microsoft Surface Headphones (1st-gen) for $111 – Woot