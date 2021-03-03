Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Woot is running a sale on refurbished Amazon devices with prices as low as $25 for some items including smart speakers, smart displays, and media streamers. For the most part, these are older gadgets that may not be quite as powerful or which may not have all the same features as their current-gen replacements… but they’re also quite a bit cheaper.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Media Streamers
Kindles
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Oasis w/8GB for $150 – Woot
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Oasis w/32GB for $170 – Woot
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Oasis (32GB) WiFi & Cellular for $190 – Woot
Smart speakers & displays
- Lenovo 7″ Smart Display w/Google Assistant for $70 – Best Buy
- Refurb Amazon Echo Spot smart display/clock for $30 – Woot
- Refurb Amazon Echo Show (1st-gen) smart display for $35 – Woot
- Amazon Echo (2nd-gen) for $40 – Woot
Refurbished Pixel phones
Charging
- Anker PowerPort II duo 36W 2-port USB-C wall charger for $22 – Amazon
- RAVPower 10,00 mAh power bank w/20W USB-PD for $22 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Budget laptops tablets
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet w/MTK Helio P60T/4GB/64GB for $232 – Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1 11.6″ Windows laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $215 – Lenovo
Storage
- WD EasyStore 16TB external desktop HDD for $280 – Best Buy
- WD EasyStore 5TB portable USB HDD for $100 – Best Buy (via eBay)
Other
- Logitech G305 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse for $40 – Amazon
- Refurb Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds for $34 – Jabra (via eBay)
- Save $50 on Sony Walkman portable music players – Crutchfield