Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is offering discounts on the Fire TV Stick Lite and Fire TV Stick 4K. But if you’re in the market for a media streamer and a sound bar, you might want to consider the Roku Smart Soundbar, which is on sale for $150, or about $30 off its list price.
In other notable deals, for $150 you can pick up a RAVPower 300W portable power station or a set of Beats Solo Pro wireless on-ear noise cancelling headphones. One Netbook is offering $100 off its 10.1 inch One Mix 4 mini-laptop with the coupon code C09O57BQIP0I. And if you’re willing to opt for a larger screen, the HP Envy x360 13 is a higher-power laptop that’s on sale for an even lower price.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- One Netbook One Mix 4 10.1″ convertible for $950 and up – AliExpress (save $100 w/coupon: C09O57BQIP0I)
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i 11.6″ convertible w/Celeron N4020/4GB/32GB for $280 – Lenovo (coupon: FLEX11DEAL)
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $850 – Amazon
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s 2K laptop w/Ryzen 7 4800U/16GB/512GB for $975 – B&H
- Asus ZenBook 13 w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/1TB for $1000 – Amazon
Audio
- Jabra Elite 25h wireless headphones for $25 – Newegg
- Refurb Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds for $35 – eBay (coupon: YUS3NURHHFCDXRQM)
- Anker Soundcore Life Q10 over ear wireless headphones for $35 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQL57)
- AKG N700NCM2 wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $95 – Woot (Prime member exclusive)
- Beats Solo Pro wireless on-ear noise cancelling headphones for $150 – Woot
Charging
- RAVPower 300W portable power station for $150 – Woot
- Anker 10W Qi wireless charging pad for $9 – Amazon
Media Streamers
- Roku Smart Soundbar 4K HDR for $150 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR for $39 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (1080p) for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K HDR for $40 – Amazon
Downloads & Streaming
- The Unspoken Name eBook by A. K. Larkwood for free – Tor eBook Club
- 31 PC games free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming