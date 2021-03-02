Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon is offering discounts on the Fire TV Stick Lite and Fire TV Stick 4K. But if you’re in the market for a media streamer and a sound bar, you might want to consider the Roku Smart Soundbar, which is on sale for $150, or about $30 off its list price.

In other notable deals, for $150 you can pick up a RAVPower 300W portable power station or a set of Beats Solo Pro wireless on-ear noise cancelling headphones. One Netbook is offering $100 off its 10.1 inch One Mix 4 mini-laptop with the coupon code C09O57BQIP0I. And if you’re willing to opt for a larger screen, the HP Envy x360 13 is a higher-power laptop that’s on sale for an even lower price.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Computers

Audio

Charging

Media Streamers

Downloads & Streaming

