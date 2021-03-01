Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
You can save 15-percent on more than a thousand products sold via eBay this week when you use the coupon code PREP4SPRING during checkout. Savings top out at $75, but you can use the coupon twice for up to $150 off when buying multiple items.
Today you can save money on Google’s Pixel 4a 5G smartphone, Apple’s iPad Air, a bunch of laptops, wireless headphones and speakers, and many other items.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Asus Chromebook Flip 14″ convertible w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/64GB for $429 – Best Buy
- HP Chromebook 14″ w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/64GB for $449 – Best Buy
- Asus VivoBook Flip 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB/256GTB for $600 – Newegg
- Save up to $100 on the Microsoft Surface Go – Microsoft Store (starting at $550)
- Save up to $400 on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 – Microsoft Store (Starting at $770)
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 w/Ryzen 7 4800HS/GTX 1650/8GB/512GB for $850 – Best Buy
- Asus ZenBook Duo UX481 14″ dual-screen laptop w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/512GB for $900 – Newegg
Smartphones & Tablets
- Google Pixel 4a 5G w/SD765G/6GB/128GB for $449 – Amazon (or B&H)
- Apple iPad Air 10.9″ tablet w/64GB for $549 – Amazon
Smart speakers
- Google Home Max smart speaker for $254 – eBay (coupon: PREP4SPRING)
- Google Nest Mini for $42 – eBay (coupon: PREP4SPRING)
- Refurb Amazon Echo Auto for $23 – Amazon
Headphones & Speakers
- BCMaster true wireless earbuds for $12 – Amazon (coupon: 8FIHPY9D)
- BCMaster BC-T01 true wireless earbuds for $14 – Amazon (coupon: PWRWGMFO)
- Aukey EP-T21 true wireless earbuds for $18 – Amazon (coupon: SLUYGN7M )
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Air true wireless earbuds for $25 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQL56)
- Apple AirPods Pro for $190 – Woot
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise cancelling over-ear headphones for $215 – Bose (via eBay)
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $300 – Bose (via eBay)
- Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker for $22 – Newegg (coupon: MKTCB10MM6B3)
Storage
- SanDisk 200G microSDXC card for $22 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 512GB microSDXC card for $90 – Amazon
- Crucial X8 1TB portable SSD for $125 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 1TB portable SSD for $150 – Amazon
- SanDisk Pro 1TB portable SSD for $180 – Amazon
Charging
- RAVPower 20W USB-C wall charger 2-pack for $12 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- RAVPower USB-C & USB-A wall charger for $13 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- WEMISS 20W USB-C wall charger 2-pack for $13 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: 8BWYBURD+coupon)
- nrgGo 25,600 mAh power bank for $45 – B&H
Mice
- Logitech M585 multi-device wireless mouse for $25 – Amazon
- Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse for $58 – Amazon
Networking
- TP-Link Deco Mesh WiFI router 3-pack for $130 – Amazon
- Linksys Velop AC2600 mesh WiFi system (2-pack) for $170 – eBay (coupon: PREP4SPRING)
- eero Pro mesh WiFi system 3-pack for $399 – Amazon
Other
- Refurb Nintendo Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros for $33 – eBay (coupon: PREP4SPRING)
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR media streamer for $39 – Amazon
- Save 15-percent on select tech, home essentials and more (up to $75 off) – eBay (coupon: PREP4SPRING)
- Save up to 33-percent on Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 and Premiere Elements 2021 – Amazon