Chinese PC maker Chuwi will release its first laptop featuring Intel Iris Xe MAX discrete graphics next month. The upcoming Chuwi CoreBook Xe will be available in April for $699 and it’s a notebook with a 15.6 inch full HD display, a 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake U-series processor, and Intel’s discrete graphics, which Chuwi says offers performance comparable to NVIDIA’s GeForce MX450 entry-level graphics card for laptops.

It also looks suspiciously similar to the Teclast T.Bolt 10 DG, another Chinese laptop with Iris Xe MAX graphics that was announced a few days ago.

While the physical design of the two laptops looks virtually identical, the Teclast model features an intel Core i7-10510U processor, while Chuwi’s CoreBook Xe has a Core i5-10210U chip instead. That means it’ll be a little less powerful, but it could also mean that Chuwi’s model will be a bit cheaper (Teclast hasn’t revealed pricing for its version yet).

I’ve included some key specs for the CoreBook Xe below. Note that the company hasn’t officially confirmed the port selection, so I’m just copying and pasting those from Teclast and will update this article if it turns out there are any important differences.

Chuwi CoreBook Xe Display 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD CPU Intel Core i5-10210U

4 cores / 8 threads

1.6 GHz base / 4.2 GHz boost

14nm

15 watt TDP GPU Intel Iris Xe Max

Discrete

96 eu

4GB VRAM

25W TDP RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 256GB SSD Ports 1 x USB Type-C

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x RJ45

1 x HDMI

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x SD card reader

