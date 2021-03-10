When I reviewed the Intel Bean Canyon NUC small form factor desktop computer in 2018, I noted that its 28-watt Intel Core i5-8259U processor with Intel Iris Plus 655 graphics gave it an edge over most other similarly-sized mini PCs at the time.

A few years later, Intel has a few 15-watt processors that can give the chip a run for its money, but the Core i5-8259U chip based on Intel Coffee Lake architecture is still no slouch, and it’s better than the processors powering many of the mini desktops coming from Chinese PC makers, for example.

But now two of those Chinese PC makers have released compact desktop computers that use the same processor as Intel’s Bean Canyon NUC systems. The GMK NucBox2, Beelink SEI, and Beelink GTI were introduced in January, 2021 and now they’re available for purchases, with starting prices that are similar or a little lower than what you’d pay for a Bean Canyon NUC.

Beelink SEI and GTI Series with Core i5-8259U

The latest PCs from Beelink will actually be available with several different processor options. There’s a version with a 10th-gen Intel Core i3-10110U Comet Lake dual-core processor, and another version with an older, but faster 8th-gen Core i5-8259U quad-core chip.

The SEI i5-8259U model is available for purchase from Amazon for $469 (or $439 when you click the on-page coupon), and comes with 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage.

This little computer measures 4.9″ x 4.4″ x 1.6″ and features:

Intel Core i5-8259U

DDR4-2400 memory (up to 32GB via 2 x SODIMM slots)

M.2 2280 for PCIe NVMe SSD (up to 2TB)

2 x HDMI

4 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x USB-C

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

1 x microSD card reader

WiFi 6

Windows 10 Pro

Beelink SEI series MINI PC, use intel i5-8259U CPU, base frequency 2.3GHz, Turbo Up to 3.8Ghz (4C/8T) Supports 6MB Smart Cache, support WIFI 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, dual HDMI, support NVME SSD.#Beelink #minipc #WIFI6 pic.twitter.com/eVstaofRJf — Beelink (@Beelinkofficial) January 19, 2021



The computer features dual heat pipes and a “quiet large fan,” but does not appear to have room for a hard drive.

If you’re looking for something a little larger with a few extra features including support for dual storage cards, more USB ports, and a fingerprint sensor atop the case, there’s the Beelink GTI i5-8259U mini PC. It’s available from Amazon for $499 (or $455 when you click the on-page coupon), and comes with 8GB of RAM, 256Gb of storage, and Windows 10 Pro.

Features for this model include:

Intel Core i5-8259U

DDR4-2400 memory (up to 32GB via 2 x SODIMM slots)

1 x M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe slot

1 x M.2 2280 SATA 3 slot

2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports

1 x HDMI port

1 x DisplayPort

1 x USB Type-C

4 x USB 3.0 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

Stereo microphones

Fingerprint reader

The larger model also has two heat pipes and two fans for cooling.

GMK is the company that released the NucBox mini PC with an Intel Celeron processor and a 2.4″ x 2.4″ x 1.7″ that I reviewed last summer.

The company’s new NucBox2 is a larger PC that has room for additional ports and more options for memory and storage. But it’s still small enough to easily pick up and hold in one hand.

It’s available for pre-order for $499 (or $449 when you use the promo code Welcome50) and it should ship in mid-March. That price will get you a model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage, but the 4.9″ x 4.3″ x 1.9″ computer supports up to 32GB of RAM and has a 2.5 inch drive bay that you can also use to add a hard drive or SSD.

Other features include:

2 x HDMI 1.4 ports

1 x USB 3.0 Gen 2 Type-C port

4 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

via @Beelinkofficial (1)(2)(3) and GMK

This article was originally published January 19, 2021 and last updated March 10, 2021

