The latest tiny computer-on-a-board from Banana Pi measures just 2.6″ x 2.6″ but has room for two full-sized USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a Gigabit Ethernet jack, and HDMI 2.1 port.

The new Banana Pi BPI-M2 Pro also supports WiFi and Bluetooth, has a 40-pin header, and supports Android 9 and several Linux distributions including Ubuntu, Debian, and CoreElec.

While this board has the same Amlogic S905X3 processor as the Banana Pi BPI-M5 unveiled in December, the new version has a more compact design for folks willing to sacrifice a few USB ports for a single board computer that can fit into even tighter spaces.

The S905X3 is a quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 chip with support for clock speeds up to 2 GHz. It also has a 650 MHz ARM Mali-G31 MP2 GPU that should be able to drive a 4K display at 60 Hz.

Other features include 2GB of LPDDR4 and 16GB of eMMC storage, a microSD card reader for removable storage, an IR port that can be used for a remote control (sold separately), and the little computer supports WiFi 5 (802.11ac) and Bluetooth 5 wireless connectivity.

It also has a micro USB 2.0 port that can only be used for data and not power. You’ll need to use 5V/3A barrel AC adapter to supply power to the system.

Banana Pi will also offer an optional aluminum enclosure for the Banana Pi BPI-M2 Pro .

There’s no word on the price or release date yet, but the Banana Pi BPI-M5 with the same processor (and a Raspberry Pi Model B-sized body with more ports) currently sells for about $63.

via CNX Software

